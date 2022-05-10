Love and Relationship Horoscope for May 10, 2022

Aries: Keep your expectations in check and enjoy what you have in your love life right now. Don't give up, even if today's interaction with your partner isn't quite as dramatic and passionate as you had hoped for. This will evolve over time. At the very least, you may establish the framework and learn to enjoy each other's presence.

Taurus: When you start your day, be cautious not to lash out at someone you care about. Persistent communicate in a negative way can hurt your partner’s feelings. You don't, however, have to pretend that everything is alright if it isn't. A respectful tone is all you need to communicate your feelings to your loved one and they would understand.

Gemini: Make the most of a potentially tough circumstance that may emerge in your love life today by staying put. Even if one of you is to blame for starting the argument, you need to take the initiative and begin the process of putting things right. Don’t let issues linger on, instead sit down and have a conversation with an open mind.

Cancer: Do not be afraid to offer your affection today without any expectation. Give your loved ones hugs and cuddles by embracing your generous and loving personality. Extend your arms wide to those around you as a way of showing your love. You'll radiate optimism, which will attract like-minded people into your life. Prepare for a new chapter in your relationship.

Leo: You should have an honest chat with your partner if you believe that your present relationship is not providing you with emotional fulfilment. When a relationship simply delivers the illusion of security, stability, and status but not the fulfilment of one's desires, it is necessary to examine one's motives. Thoroughly consider all alternatives before moving further.

Virgo: Today, take a risk in the field of romance, and you will reap the benefits of your efforts. You need to shake things up a little by breaking up your routine and heading out on the town to meet some new people. You'll notice that some of your melancholy starts to dissipate if you go simply with your partner or with a group of other couples.

Libra: A breakup necessitates letting go of whatever you feel you owe your ex. It's possible that you're dealing with conflicting feelings about how to move away from each other. You may still have feelings for your soon-to-be ex and wish to keep things going. However, once you realise that almost everything can be replaced, it's time to re-evaluate your priorities.

Scorpio: Get a hold of your responsibilities and get your relationship back on track. You may have been so preoccupied with the sensual qualities of your present relationship that you failed to see the mundane parts of it. Rather than being jolted back to reality, it may be best to get started on all of your responsibilities while there is still time.

Sagittarius: Be lavish today with your demonstrations of your love towards your partner. Make it a day full of surprises and your partner will adore you for making it memorable. Your partner will not forget to return the favour and display their heartfelt love for you. This is a good way to strengthen the mutual bond in the long-term.

Capricorn: Your allure seems to be having a favourable effect on everyone in your immediate vicinity. A spring in your step, and humour comes naturally to you at this point, and you keep everyone interested at all times. You may find yourself attracted to someone without even realising what is happening. Take advantage of these enjoyable times.

Aquarius: Take responsibility for your own well-being by placing your faith in the cosmos and allowing it to take its course. Only some of the people you care about can fulfil the role you want them to. You may also discover that a relationship was too much for you to bear. Without doing anything, people might just walk away or separate themselves.

Pisces: Today, cultivate an attitude of thankfulness and search for the beauty in everything that you encounter. It's a day to be grateful to the people in your life, particularly those who really care about you. The best way to show how much you care about someone else is to appreciate them. This will have a positive impact on your life.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

