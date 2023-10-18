Love and Relationship Horoscope for October 18, 2023

Aries: You have to actively listen to your partner in order to make things work in your relationship. Create your own boundaries, and do not regret having fun on your own. It is okay to be vulnerable with the right person by your side, so make sure you express your emotions as much as possible. If you are still single, you need to socialise more often to meet your charming other half.

Taurus: You have to be flexible in your relationship and give space to your partner. It is the perfect way by which you can check in regularly to make sure that you have the right intimacy. Plan a date night with an exciting surprise for your special one. People who have just come out of a toxic relationship need to have some alone time, enjoying peace after the consistent battles.

Gemini: In order to build a healthy relationship, you have to compromise on certain grounds. Realise this today and try to let go of the past for a better bond with your partner. Spend time together in the evening, take up your favourite hobby, and use communication skills to come closer. Slight conflicts throughout the day are okay only if they are healthy for your present situation in your relationship.

Cancer: You have to stay calm when you face disagreements with your partner today. Be a mature person who has the patience to learn about the causes of conflicts and still manages to pacify the situation. Couples need to pay attention to intimacy issues, especially if they are planning to extend their family. Surprise your partner with little things like cooking a homemade meal, and keep each other happy.

Leo: You have to be the couple who participates in fun activities together to keep your relationship alive. Work to create space for each other in a meaningful way. Keep a constant check on your partner’s health, as it is likely to remain unstable during the day. If a third person is intentionally trying to interfere in your relationship, you need to take a stand and confront them.

Virgo: Practice gratitude and say thank you to your partner without any shame. Today is a great day to start afresh in case you both have made mistakes in the past. Create couple rituals like spending the evening together and doing something exciting. It can be a long drive or a movie night out. Give each other the time and space to grow individually and handle your work with maturity.

Libra: You have to learn your partner’s love language so that you can reciprocate accordingly throughout the day. It can be a delightful smile, holding hands, or staying close to each other. Express yourself in the best way as your partner patiently listens to you. Create the right ambience at night to relax and become intimate. Offer a hug or lend your shoulder when your partner feels vulnerable due to continuous stress.

Scorpio: You must create the perfect sync with your special one so that you become each other’s best buddy. A simple smile or nod with familiar conversations can save your relationship for the day. Your relatives may try to intentionally intervene in your relationship with nasty comments about your past emotions and heartbreaks. Luckily, your partner will be there to handle the situation, so remain calm and composed without quarrelling with them.

Sagittarius: It is time to consider the positives about your partner that will help you avoid the frustration in your relationship. It is a common thing that you should quickly get over with and spend the evening together. Talk to your partner about financial problems to get effective solutions easily. Be flexible with your working schedules so that you can both maintain connectivity with each other no matter how busy you are.

Capricorn: Show your affection to your partner in unique ways, like making frequent eye contact today or engaging in healthy and light-hearted banter. You need to come out of your working schedule and meet new people if you are single. It is the only way by which you may meet your special person. Take part in fruitful conversations with your partner about marriage and intimacy issues.

Aquarius: Schedule a date with your partner today to come close to each other and spend quality time. It can be in between your working schedules, like a quick lunch or meet-up. If you are newly engaged in a relationship, you need to ask your partner about new things like their favourite hobbies and past experiences. In case you are in a long-distance relationship, spending time apart may bring you even closer today.

Pisces: Be friends with your partner before everything else to celebrate each other today. Maintain your sense of self and remain grounded. It is the right time to introduce your special person to your family members and get things started formally. Jointly focus on your personal problems so that it improves your bond and you make effective decisions together as a couple.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

