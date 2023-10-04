Love and Relationship Horoscope for October 4, 2023

Aries: Learning new things about your partner will become your love language today. You will be astonished by finding so many things about your partner that you never knew. This will make you feel more attached than before. However, you should not feel affected if new information about your partner makes you insecure. If you cannot get past the negative emotions, then consider having a conversation.

Taurus: You need to lower your unrealistic expectations to find real love. These expectations are constantly making you feel lonely and misunderstood. If you wish to find a soulmate who understands you effortlessly, mend your expectations. If you are married, you must engage in new activities and hobbies with your spouse. This will evoke the feelings of love and affection all over again.

Gemini: A change in your partner's behaviour will affect you profoundly. You may long for them to be the way they were before. You must realise that change is necessary to achieve our truest potential. Your stars urge you to take time to introspect and push away the thoughts of breaking up. Once you are stable, try having a conversation with your partner. This will make you closer than ever.

Cancer: If you are single, then there is a high probability that you may feel lonely today. You may regret your past relationship and sulk over the things that didn’t go your way. You can try meeting your close friends today to feel a bit better. People in relationships may not enjoy a good day either. You may get into a fight with your partner due to someone else. This may shake the trust between you two.

Leo: Feeling shy is expected when you fall in love with someone head over heels. But don’t let this shyness keep you from asking that person out. Imagine the worst-case scenario here and prepare yourself for it. This will help you gain the courage to ask them out. Taken ones need to make time for their partner as it’s been days since they spent time. If work is coming between you two, keep a balance between both.

Virgo: Your mind may be gripped with a past relationship. You will immediately be hit by the feeling that you haven’t moved on. Whether you are seeing someone new or not, you may be held back from committing. It’s best to work through your feelings and take some time alone. However, if you are taken, then you are in luck to have a satisfying day. You and your partner will spend a lot of time with each other.

Libra: Your fluctuating mood is why you and your partner constantly fight. This has built a bridge between you, and nobody is ready to solve it. You must work on your mood swings and makeup with your partner through a romantic gesture. Fortunately, today is also an excellent day to go out for dinner. Singles should refrain from going out on dates now. Give yourself a break and focus on looking beyond a casual fling.

Scorpio: Someone special will occupy your mind all day. It would be difficult to think straight as romantic thoughts may pop into your head. Let your thoughts rest for a while, and ask that person for a romantic date. Who knows how things may turn out for you? If you are already in a relationship for a long, then today might be a lucky day to take your connection to the next level.

Sagittarius: Today is not meant for love. How you and your partner have been drifting apart has affected you both. The constant bickering over petty things has widened the distance between you two. You may feel the passion of love dying, but consider it your wake-up call. Engage in a meaningful conversation with your partner and work on your relationship one day at a time.

Capricorn: Your idea of love may not match with your partner today. The difference in the ideas may lead you to enter a rough patch. Be sure to remind yourself that spending time together is what matters the most. You both may eventually find the love language that binds you together. Singles must plan a romantic date with their special person. The chemistry between you two may reflect the start of a new relationship.

Aquarius: Today will be filled with love and romance, both for singles and married. The day will be all about finding and experiencing love. If you are married, you must seize the opportunity to spice up your relationship. However, if you are single, then you may feel not-so-single today. Someone will accompany you and make you think a lot of things. While finding and keeping love, you must be real without any filter.

Pisces: You are in love. Even people around you can see it. The right person for you seems to have arrived, and the world has been all rosy ever since. You may go with that special someone and may feel happier. However, you need to hold your horses and take your relationship slow. Your stars warn you not to go so fast that you may regret it later. Be sure to know the person completely to commit to them.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

