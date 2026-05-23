May 2026 ends with a rare event in Vedic astrology, called Ganga Dussehra

As May 2026 comes to an end, Hindu traditions bring a lesser-known but important observance called Ganga Dussehra. Unlike the Dussehra celebrated in October, this festival is connected to the belief in the arrival of Maa Ganga from heaven to Earth.

Ganga Dussera.(Canva)

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The festival recently caught attention online after author and creator K. Hari Kumar shared an Instagram reel explaining its meaning and story.

“While most of us wait for October to celebrate the victory of good over evil, the month of Jyeshtha brings a completely different kind of cosmic alignment,” K. Hari Kumar says in the video.

What is Ganga Dussehra?

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{{^usCountry}} According to Hindu beliefs and stories from the Puranas, Ganga Dussehra marks the day Maa Ganga came down from the heavens to Earth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Hindu beliefs and stories from the Puranas, Ganga Dussehra marks the day Maa Ganga came down from the heavens to Earth. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The story is closely linked to King Bhagiratha, who is remembered for his patience, focus and strong determination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The story is closely linked to King Bhagiratha, who is remembered for his patience, focus and strong determination. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mythology says that Bhagiratha wanted to free the souls of his ancestors. To do this, he prayed and performed deep penance for many years so that Goddess Ganga would come to Earth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mythology says that Bhagiratha wanted to free the souls of his ancestors. To do this, he prayed and performed deep penance for many years so that Goddess Ganga would come to Earth. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As K. Hari Kumar explains in the reel, this was not a small task. The effort was so great that it gave rise to the phrase “Bhagiratha Prayatna,” which is still used today to describe a goal achieved through hard work and dedication. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As K. Hari Kumar explains in the reel, this was not a small task. The effort was so great that it gave rise to the phrase “Bhagiratha Prayatna,” which is still used today to describe a goal achieved through hard work and dedication. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Traditional stories also say that Ganga’s power was too strong for Earth to handle directly. Lord Shiva is believed to have received the river in his hair before letting her waters flow to Earth. Why is it called ‘Dussehra’? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Traditional stories also say that Ganga’s power was too strong for Earth to handle directly. Lord Shiva is believed to have received the river in his hair before letting her waters flow to Earth. Why is it called ‘Dussehra’? {{/usCountry}}

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Many people know Dussehra as the festival linked to Lord Rama and Ravana. But Ganga Dussehra has a different meaning.

In his Instagram reel, K. Hari Kumar says the festival is believed to destroy ten layers of human karma. This is why it is called “Dussehra.”

Because of this belief, many people connect the day with cleansing, healing, prayer and fresh beginnings.

How do people celebrate Ganga Dussehra?

People celebrate Ganga Dussehra in different ways across India.

Some take holy dips in the Ganga or other rivers. Others offer prayers, chant mantras, light lamps or donate food and essentials. People who cannot visit a sacred river often celebrate at home through prayer, meditation or simple water rituals.

At its heart, Ganga Dussehra is not only about a sacred river. It is also about effort, faith and the belief that change and healing are possible.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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