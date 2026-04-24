May 2026 Horoscope: A US tarot reader shares the monthly predictions for each zodiac sign

May 2026 may bring a mix of movement and new beginnings for the zodiac signs. According to US astrologer Theresa Reed's tarot card prediction, each sun sign may experience breakthroughs in different aspects of life, such as work, career, health, love and finances.

Read the May 2026 Tarot Horoscope, as per your zodiac sign.(Unsplash)

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The tarot guidance for May 2026 highlights themes such as leadership, new opportunities, learning, and letting go of the past. Here is what the tarot cards predict based on your zodiac sign.

Also Read A US astrologer predicts the winners of the Oscars 2026 with tarot readings

Aries May 2026 Horoscope

May 2026 Tarot Card: The Chariot

Aries may feel motivated to move forward with determination this month.

“You are poised for victory. It's important to remain focused on your goals, even though the odds are in your favour. The more focused you are, the faster you reach your destination.”

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{{^usCountry}} This energy also supports travel or movement. Whether it is a professional trip or a personal getaway, things may flow smoothly. It may also be a good time to take care of practical matters such as maintaining your vehicle or planning journeys carefully. Taurus May 2026 Horoscope May 2026 Tarot Card: King of Wands {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This energy also supports travel or movement. Whether it is a professional trip or a personal getaway, things may flow smoothly. It may also be a good time to take care of practical matters such as maintaining your vehicle or planning journeys carefully. Taurus May 2026 Horoscope May 2026 Tarot Card: King of Wands {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Taurus may naturally step into a leadership role this month. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taurus may naturally step into a leadership role this month. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “You'll be in a leadership position for much of the month. At work, your team will look to you for guidance.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “You'll be in a leadership position for much of the month. At work, your team will look to you for guidance.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} You may find people turning to you for advice both at work and at home. While supporting others can feel rewarding, remember to pace yourself. Taking on too many responsibilities could leave you exhausted if you do not create space for personal rest. Gemini May 2026 Horoscope May 2026 Tarot Card: Judgement {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You may find people turning to you for advice both at work and at home. While supporting others can feel rewarding, remember to pace yourself. Taking on too many responsibilities could leave you exhausted if you do not create space for personal rest. Gemini May 2026 Horoscope May 2026 Tarot Card: Judgement {{/usCountry}}

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For Gemini, May could bring an important turning point.

“A situation comes to a climax, marking the end at last. Do not resist changes. Instead, accept what is happening.”

Letting go of old patterns may feel uncomfortable at first, but this transformation can open the door to a new phase of life. If past mistakes surface, it may also be an opportunity to make amends and move forward with a clearer mindset.

Cancer May 2026 Horoscope

May 2026 Tarot Card: The Wheel of Fortune

Cancer may notice a shift in fortune and momentum.

“Your luck changes for the better… projects started a few months ago gain momentum.”

Work matters could begin to progress more smoothly. Unexpected opportunities may also appear, giving you a chance to move toward something you have been waiting for.

Leo May 2026 Horoscope

May 2026 Tarot Card: Four of Swords

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Leos may need to slow down and focus on recovery this month.

“Rest is needed in May, especially if you've been burning the midnight oil last month.”

Taking breaks, meditating, or planning a short vacation could help restore your energy. If important decisions arise, it may be wise to reflect before acting rather than rushing the process.

Virgo May 2026 Horoscope

May 2026 Tarot Card: Seven of Pentacles

Virgo may feel busy with responsibilities and practical matters.

“There is a lot of work on your plate this month. Create a plan of action, and then get to it.”

Organising tasks step by step may help you manage the workload. Financial planning may also require attention, and staying mindful of expenses could prevent stress later.

Libra May 2026 Horoscope

May 2026 Tarot Card: Nine of Swords

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Libra may need to focus on emotional balance.

“Your worries could get the best of you… talking about your fears could diminish them.”

If anxiety or sleeplessness appears, speaking with trusted people or adopting calming routines may help. As the month progresses, the pressure may gradually ease.

Scorpio May 2026 Horoscope

May 2026 Tarot Card: Eight of Pentacles

Scorpio may enter a productive phase.

“May is excellent for productivity. You will make great progress at work.”

Your efforts could attract recognition from colleagues or supervisors. There is also a possibility of rewards, including financial gains, especially if you stay committed to your work.

Sagittarius May 2026 Horoscope

May 2026 Tarot Card: The Hierophant

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Sagittarius may feel drawn toward learning or spiritual exploration.

“This is an excellent month for study and consulting with mentors.”

Spending time on education, personal development, or spiritual practices could lead to meaningful insights. For some, this period may even coincide with ceremonies or major life commitments.

Capricorn May 2026 Horoscope

May 2026 Tarot Card: The Devil

Capricorns may experience pressure due to responsibilities.

“The pressure is great in May. Obligations are heavy, and it's hard to escape from them.”

Handling duties patiently could help you move through this demanding phase. Staying away from negative influences may also protect your confidence and decision-making.

Aquarius May 2026 Horoscope

May 2026 Tarot Card: Ace of Pentacles

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Aquarius may encounter promising financial or career openings.

“A new job offer, business opportunity, or source of income presents itself.”

This could be a favourable time to explore new ventures or accept opportunities that promise long-term growth.

Pisces May 2026 Horoscope

May 2026 Tarot Card: The Fool

Pisces may feel ready for fresh beginnings.

“May is for fresh starts. Your baggage is light, enabling you to try new things and take risks.”

The month may encourage exploration, travel, or stepping into experiences you previously hesitated to pursue. Embracing curiosity and adventure could bring emotional renewal.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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