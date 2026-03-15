A US astrologer predicts the winners of the Oscars 2026 with tarot readings

As Hollywood gears up for the next awards season, tarot cards are offering a mystical glimpse into who might take home the biggest honors at the Academy Awards in 2026. Taking to social media on Wednesday, the Academy shared that the Oscars will be available to watch on YouTube from 2029 onwards. (AP)

In an exclusive interaction with HT, US tarot reader Theresa Reed used tarot cards to explore possible winners across major categories from Best Picture to Best Actors.

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According to Reed, tarot readings cannot guarantee results, but they can highlight the energy surrounding the nominees and hint at which films and performers might have the strongest momentum.

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Who will win the Best Picture Oscar 2026 award? According to tarot reader Theresa Reed, there are several potential Best Picture contenders, and she says two films stand out the most.

Sinners: The Star tarot card is pulled for the Sinners film. This tarot card represents hope, wishes fulfilled, visibility, and stardom. “This is a card of hope, wishes fulfilled, visibility, and stardom. Sinners could take home the award,” Reed explains. That makes Sinners feel like a strong possibility for Best Picture.

One Battle After Another: The King of Wands is for the One Battle After Another film.“Kings are always good to see. The fiery King of Wands indicates there is a lot of support for this film, especially among the "big wigs" in Hollywood,” Reed says. There seems to be strong backing for this film among powerful figures in Hollywood.

It's Reed's strong belief that her tarot readings could come down to these two films. However, she predicts that Sinners may have a slight advantage . "Horror films are not usually winners for Best Picture,” she says. “But the Star card is incredibly strong, so Sinners might just have the edge.”

Frankenstein: She pulls the Four of Wands reversed card, which means that some celebration is likely, but not the top prize.

Marty Supreme: The Queen of Pentacles tarot card is pulled for this film. This card represents solid recognition, possibly in other categories.

Sentimental Value : Reed pulls Ten of Swords for the film Sentimental Value. Reed believes the chances here are very low.

Who will win the Best Director Oscar 2026 award? For Best Director, Reed pulled the Wheel of Fortune card for Paul Thomas Anderson. This card suggests fate and good timing. “ It's Anderson's lucky night! He walks away with the award for One Battle After Another and has plenty of reasons to celebrate”, says Reed.

Who will win the Best Actor Oscar 2026 award? In the Best Actor category, Reed pulled the King of Cups card for Michael B. Jordan. This card represents emotional fulfilment and satisfaction. “It's Anderson's lucky night! He walks away with the award for One Battle After Another and has plenty of reasons to celebrate,” says Theresa Reed.

Who will win the Best Actress Oscar 2026 award? For Best Actress, Reed drew The Emperor card for Jessie Buckley.

“I pulled this card earlier and believe the first card is always the most accurate,” she says. “The Emperor represents authority and success. It points to a very strong night for Buckley.”

Supporting categories show experienced contenders

Who will win the Best Supporting Actor Oscar 2026 award? For Best Supporting Actor, Reed pulled the Ten of Pentacles for Sean Penn.

“This card reflects legacy and long-term success,” she says. “Penn already has a remarkable career, and another Oscar could add to that legacy.”

Who will win the Best Supporting Actress Oscar 2026 award? In the Best Supporting Actress category, the tarot revealed the Queen of Pentacles for Teyana Taylor.

"There are many strong contenders in this category, but the Queen of Pentacles indicates Teyana will be 'queen' in this category," shares Reeds.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Here, predictions indicate the possibility of winning with tarot insights. But the final decision will always belong to the voters.