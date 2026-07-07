Mercury retrograde is one of the most closely watched planetary events in astrology. Many people believe it is a time to slow down, reflect, and think carefully before making important decisions. This year's Mercury retrograde began on June 29 and will end on July 23, 2026.

Mercury Retrograde 2026: How it affects different aspects of life, according to an astrologer (Canva AI)

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According to US-based astrologer Ana Zśofia, this planetary phase is often linked to communication problems, travel delays, and unexpected changes. She says it can also bring old situations back into focus, giving people a chance to review different areas of their lives before moving ahead.

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Communication:

{{^usCountry}} According to Ana Zśofia, communication may require extra care during Mercury retrograde. Conversations can be misunderstood, messages may be delayed, and technology glitches are more commonly associated with this period in astrology. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Ana Zśofia, communication may require extra care during Mercury retrograde. Conversations can be misunderstood, messages may be delayed, and technology glitches are more commonly associated with this period in astrology. {{/usCountry}}

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Travel:

If you are planning a trip, the astrologer recommends checking your flight, hotel, and transportation bookings more than once. Mercury retrograde is often associated with travel delays, scheduling changes, and last-minute confusion, making it worthwhile to leave extra time and double-check your plans.

Also Read Mercury Retrograde 2026: Date, time, and astrological significance

Love:

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Mercury retrograde may bring unfinished emotional matters back into focus. Ana Zśofia says some people could reconnect with a former partner or hear from someone from their past. Unresolved conversations may also resurface, offering an opportunity to reflect before deciding what comes next.

Finances:

Instead of making impulsive purchases, Ana Zśofia recommends using this period to review your budget and spending habits. Looking at where your money is going and making thoughtful financial plans may be more beneficial than making major financial decisions during the retrograde.

Also Read Mercury Retrograde 2026: What each zodiac sign should expect, shares an astrologer

Career:

On the professional front, the astrologer says old opportunities may return. Former clients, previous coworkers, or unfinished projects could come back into your life. She believes this is a good time to complete pending work, reconnect with professional contacts, and review long-term career goals.

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While Mercury retrograde is often associated with delays and confusion, Ana Zśofia believes its greatest benefit is emotional clarity. She says the transit encourages people to slow down, reflect on past experiences, and better understand what they truly want before moving forward after July 23, 2026.