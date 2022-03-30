Monthly Horoscope for April 2022: These sun signs will face hurdles in love lif

Aries: You will stay motivated. Workplace obligations and pressures can grow. Senior officials will be watching you closely, so don't be careless. Business will bring profit and savings will increase. Investing in a new avenue will pay off. Employed folks may find new income streams. Any ongoing disagreement among lovemates will be settled and love and trust will grow. You will get relief from minor ailments.

Taurus: You will be lucky in career. There are chances of promotion for the employed people. People who have been looking for a job for a long time can get good job offers. You will see an improvement in your income. Those in business can receive revenue from abroad. Rapport with your romantic partner will increase, but committed couples need to have faith on each other.

Gemini: Any obstacles in your career will be removed and your path to success will be clear. Expect some drastic improvement in your work life. Those in business can consider expansion and look for investing in new projects. Money stuck up in the past can be released. A short trip with your spouse or partner is indicated. Avoid arguments with family members. Watch out for stomach-related illness.

Cancer: If you are working in a foreign institution or your work is related to abroad, then this month will bring special success for you. You can get appreciation from your boss. Your every decision in business will prove to be right. Students can get an opportunity to study abroad. Family atmosphere will be pleasant. Love life can be a bit unpredictable. Pain in the joints can bother you.

Leo: A change of place or transfer seems to be on the cards for employed people. This will be due to some new job opportunities. Some of you can start a new venture and expand business in a new direction. Investments made in stocks and shares will pay rich dividend. Those involved in any litigation will be relieved. Family members will remain supportive. There can be some challenges in health.

Virgo: There can be some ups and downs in career. Employed people will have to face stress in the office. Stay away from any disputes with colleagues or co-workers. Financial growth will be moderate at best. Avoid investing in any new venture or financial instrument. There may be dispute with siblings regarding family property so handle it tactfully. You may face skin-related issues so stay guarded.

Libra: It is a favourable period for those associated with the government sector. They can receive an elevation in status with additional responsibilities. You can explore new dimensions to your business and diversify in new areas. Students will acquire more knowledge and will benefit from team work. Your love life will be pleasant and some of you may even tie the knot. Health will remain robust.

Scorpio: This period will be beneficial for getting rid of court-related matters related to land or property. Some issues can crop up in love life. Also, there can be stress in married life as your spouse may not agree on certain issues. However, your financial position will remain strong and money could flow from unexpected sources. Seasonal changes can impact your health.

Sagittarius: Those associated with job will have new opportunities for earning. New doors of employment will open for you. Students will have to work hard, however, those preparing for competitive exams may get success. You will have wonderful coordination with your family members. This period will be pleasant for your love life and a feeling of trust will develop with your beloved.

Capricorn: You will have to work hard in your career and the same will be adequately rewarded. You will achieve greater success by walking over the path of honesty. You must be cautious of those who feel envious of you. Your business will flourish and new business will open the doors of income. Any pending payments will be released. Spend more time with your family members.

Aquarius: Better promotion opportunities will be available at the workplace and this will make your profile stronger. The offer of a new job can also knock on your door. This month, those natives engaged in business will have a promising time. Competition in the business will give you more strength to progress further. Any misunderstandings between your siblings will head towards resolution.

Pisces: You may face challenges so far career is concerned. There can be obstacles in a job and you may suffer from unwanted stress. Expenses will come down and savings will increase. There can be some argument among family members over trivial matters. Similarly, problems may crop up in love life leading to quarrels. Avoid gaining weight else it can lead to complications later.

Disclaimer :

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

