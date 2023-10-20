Navratri Predictions 2023: Here's how the day brings prosperity and luck for these 6 zodiacs

This year, Navratri, a nine-day celebration ending on October 24 with Dussehra, commenced on October 15. Dr. Krishna Kumar Bhargava, an esteemed astrologer, has provided insights into News 18 on how this auspicious period will bring increased prosperity and happiness to six specific zodiac signs. Chaitra Navratri 2023: An avatar of Maa Durga, Skanda Mata is the epitome of motherly love.(pinterest)

Aries

Relationship Opportunities and Business Growth

For those under the Aries sign, this period is opportune for relationships, further strengthening the bonds they hold dear. Entrepreneurs are likely to embark on journeys that will help them forge significant networks and establish new contacts, contributing to business growth.

Leo

Financial Prosperity

For Leos, this Navratri promises a significant boost in their financial well-being. Their businesses will thrive, and success will grace their professional endeavours. Hard work will yield desired results, and newlyweds can expect heartening news, ushering in marital bliss.

Virgo

Increased Income and Marital Happiness

Virgos can anticipate an upswing in their income and a reduction in expenses during this Navratri. Their bank balances will rise, and they will enjoy unwavering support from their spouses, fostering happiness in both life and marriage.

Sagittarius

Business Success and Career Opportunities

Sagittarians will witness increased income and business success during this auspicious time. Opportunities will knock on the doors of those employed, propelling their careers forward, with superiors expressing satisfaction in their work.

Capricorn

Professional Growth and Happiness in Marriage

People with the Capricorn sign can expect promotions in their professional lives. While they must remain cautious to avoid workplace politics and errors, their rise in popularity is foreseen. They are poised to achieve significant milestones, and business ventures, if approached with patience, can yield substantial profits. The promise of happiness in marriage shines bright for them.

Pisces

Business Expansion and Financial Stability

Businesses belonging to Pisceans will experience a notable upturn, leading to enhanced financial stability. With the support of their families, they can expect business expansion and a dominant presence in their respective fields. An auspicious time unfolds for employees as well, marking the beginning of a positive phase.

These astrological insights bring a sense of anticipation and hope for these six zodiac signs during Navratri 2023, hinting at a period of prosperity and happiness.

