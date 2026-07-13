New Moon in July 2026: What each zodiac sign should manifest, predicts an astrologer

The July New Moon arrives in Cancer on July 14, bringing one of the best opportunities of the month to pause, reset, and set fresh intentions. In astrology, every New Moon marks the beginning of a new lunar cycle, making it a popular time for manifestation, goal setting, and starting over.

New Moon in Cancer 2026

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According to Tetiana Tsvil, astrologer and spiritual advisor at Nebula, this Cancer New Moon shines a light on the parts of life that make us feel safe and supported. Home, family, emotional well-being, daily routines, nourishment, rest, and inner security all take centre stage during this lunar phase.

While the New Moon peaks on July 14, Tsvil says July 15 through July 17 offers a powerful window for manifestation as the Moon begins to grow in light.

Also Read What is the Barbault Basket? The rare July 2026 astrology event explained

July New Moon horoscope: What every zodiac sign should manifest

Aries: Manifest a peaceful home

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{{^usCountry}} Focus on creating stability in your home and family life. This is a favorable time to set intentions for moving, renovating, or building stronger relationships with loved ones. Taurus: Manifest new opportunities {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Focus on creating stability in your home and family life. This is a favorable time to set intentions for moving, renovating, or building stronger relationships with loved ones. Taurus: Manifest new opportunities {{/usCountry}}

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Set intentions around learning, networking, communication, and new experiences. A conversation or idea could lead to an unexpected opportunity.

Gemini: Manifest money and abundance

This New Moon highlights your finances. Focus on attracting new income, financial confidence, and opportunities that recognize your talents.

Cancer: Manifest your next chapter

This is your personal New Moon and one of your strongest fresh starts of the year. Set intentions for confidence, wellness, personal growth, and meaningful new beginnings.

Leo: Manifest inner peace

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Take time to rest and recharge. This lunar cycle supports emotional healing, spiritual growth, forgiveness, and releasing what no longer serves you.

Virgo: Manifest supportive friendships

Your community can help you reach your goals. Set intentions for meaningful connections, teamwork, and long-term dreams.

Libra: Manifest career success

Career and public recognition receive a boost. Focus on promotions, leadership opportunities, professional growth, and achieving your goals.

Scorpio: Manifest growth and adventure

This New Moon encourages travel, education, and expanding your perspective. Set intentions that help you step outside your comfort zone.

Sagittarius: Manifest financial transformation

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Shared resources, investments, and personal transformation come into focus. Manifest greater abundance, financial security, and positive change.

Capricorn: Manifest healthy relationships

Relationships take center stage. Set intentions for supportive partnerships, deeper commitment, and collaborations that help you grow.

Aquarius: Manifest better health

Focus on your everyday routines. Small changes to your work-life balance, wellness habits, and daily schedule can bring lasting improvements.

Pisces: Manifest love and creativity

Romance, joy, and creative expression receive a fresh boost. Set intentions for fulfilling relationships, artistic projects, and doing more of what makes you happy.