Old Farmer’s Almanac October 2026 forecast: What the month’s major astrology events mean for you

October 2026 brings a mix of changing weather and major astrology events for US readers. The Old Farmer’s Almanac, in its Fall 2026 forecast published on September 29, says much of the US interior could see warmer-than-average conditions, while parts of the eastern US and Pacific Coast may experience cooler weather. The Almanac also expects fall to be drier than average across much of the country.

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But October is not only about the changing season. Astrology also brings Venus retrograde, a Libra New Moon, Pluto turning direct, Mercury retrograde and the Hunter’s Moon.

Venus retrograde begins October with a relationship reset

According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac’s October 2026 horoscope, Venus turns retrograde on October 3. Astrologer Theresa Reed writes that this period can bring relationship and money matters back into focus.

If you have been questioning what you want from love, friendships or finances, use this period to slow down and review your choices rather than rushing into major decisions.

Also Read The Old Farmer's Almanac has a fall forecast. Astrology has a different outlook for the season

Libra New Moon asks you to rethink balance

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{{^usCountry}} The New Moon arrives in Libra on October 10. In astrology, Libra connects with relationships, balance and partnerships. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The New Moon arrives in Libra on October 10. In astrology, Libra connects with relationships, balance and partnerships. {{/usCountry}}

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You can use this New Moon as a personal reset. Look at where you give too much, where you need stronger boundaries and which relationships still feel balanced.

Also Read Two Supermoons are still coming in 2026: What the final 3 Full Moons mean for astrology followers

Pluto turns direct on October 15

Pluto stations direct on October 15 after months of retrograde motion. The Old Farmer’s Almanac describes this as a period when themes around transformation and personal change can begin moving forward.

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For you, this can become a useful time to revisit an issue that has felt stuck. Instead of forcing an immediate answer, look at what you have learned during the past few months.

Scorpio season arrives as Mercury goes retrograde

The Sun enters Scorpio on October 23, beginning a deeper and more introspective phase in astrology. Then Mercury turns retrograde on October 24 and remains retrograde until November 13, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

You may want to double-check travel plans, messages, appointments and important documents during this period. The Almanac specifically connects Mercury retrograde with possible communication, travel and technology disruptions.

Also Read Old Farmer’s Almanac winter forecast 2026-27: The major astrology events to watch this season

Hunter’s Moon lights up in the US sky

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The Hunter’s Moon reaches peak illumination on October 26 at 12:11 a.m. ET, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac. The Almanac says the October Full Moon traditionally connects with preparing for winter.

For skywatchers, the best opportunity comes around sunset on October 25, when the Full Moon begins rising in the eastern sky.

Astrologically, the Full Moon falls in Taurus, bringing attention to security, money, stability and personal values.

What October 2026 means for astrology followers

October combines a seasonal shift with several major astrology events. You may feel drawn to review relationships, finances, communication and personal priorities.

Rather than treating every transit as a prediction, use the month as an opportunity to pause, reflect and decide what still deserves your time and energy.

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