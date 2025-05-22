Search Search
Thursday, May 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

One zodiac sign that will experience a major shift in love tomorrow, says an astrologer

BySoumi Pyne
May 22, 2025 05:42 PM IST

If you’ve been feeling uncertain about where something is headed romantically, trust that this shift is guiding you to something more aligned tomorrow.

"There will be a quiet transformation in a relationship tomorrow", predicts astrologer Neeraj Dhankher. And for Aquarius, this subtle shift might just change everything.

Let's read why that one zodiac sign will be lucky tomorrow, on May 23, 2025.
Let's read why that one zodiac sign will be lucky tomorrow, on May 23, 2025.

According to Neeraj, “A word, a feeling, or simply a passing moment will inspire your perception of change.” While it may not look like a dramatic turning point from the outside, Aquarians will likely feel a deep emotional shift brewing within.

Also Read Horoscope Tomorrow, May 23, 2025, read predictions for all sun signs

Lucky zodiac sign on May 23, 2025

The stars encourage those born under the air sign, Aquarius, to resist the rush to interpret or label the change. Instead, Neeraj advises Aquarians to “just feel it and respond honestly.” This openness to evolution in matters of the heart could lead to a more mature, fulfilling relationship. What’s more, Dhankher reminds us that “that is how relationships grow.” By honouring the transformation and speaking up for your heart, Aquarians may find that truth becomes the bridge to deeper intimacy.

If you’ve been feeling uncertain about where something is headed romantically, trust that this shift is guiding you to something more aligned. The Universe may be setting the stage for a more emotionally honest connection, and your heart already knows the way.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / One zodiac sign that will experience a major shift in love tomorrow, says an astrologer
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On