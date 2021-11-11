Panchang November 11: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Saptami of Shukla Paksha until 06:49 AM after which Ashtami will start. Shravana Nakshatra will be in effect up to 02:59 PM after which Dhanishtha Ashadha. Ganda Yoga to remain till 06:43 AM after which Vriddhi will start. Karana Vanija will cast its effect till 06:49 AM, Vishti will cast its effect till 06:15 PM after which Bava will commence Moon will transit over Capricorn.

Sunrise 6:41 AM

Sunset 5:29 PM

Moonrise 1:08 PM

Moonset 12:00 AM (Nov 12)

Tithi Saptami (upto 06:49 AM), Ashtami

Paksha Shukla

Nakshatra Shravana (upto 02:59 PM), Dhanishtha

Yoga Ganda (upto 06:43 AM), Vriddhi

Karana Vanija (upto 06:49 AM), Vishti (upto 06:15 PM), Bava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:43 AM to 12:27 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:53 PM to 02:36 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 01:26 PM to 02:47 PM

Moon sign Capricorn

Sun sign Libra

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Gemini

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

