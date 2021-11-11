Panchang November 11: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for November 11 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Saptami of Shukla Paksha until 06:49 AM after which Ashtami will start. Shravana Nakshatra will be in effect up to 02:59 PM after which Dhanishtha Ashadha. Ganda Yoga to remain till 06:43 AM after which Vriddhi will start. Karana Vanija will cast its effect till 06:49 AM, Vishti will cast its effect till 06:15 PM after which Bava will commence Moon will transit over Capricorn.
Sunrise 6:41 AM
Sunset 5:29 PM
Moonrise 1:08 PM
Moonset 12:00 AM (Nov 12)
Tithi Saptami (upto 06:49 AM), Ashtami
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Shravana (upto 02:59 PM), Dhanishtha
Yoga Ganda (upto 06:43 AM), Vriddhi
Karana Vanija (upto 06:49 AM), Vishti (upto 06:15 PM), Bava
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:43 AM to 12:27 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 01:53 PM to 02:36 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 01:26 PM to 02:47 PM
Moon sign Capricorn
Sun sign Libra
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Gemini
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
Neeraj Dhankher
(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)
Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in
Url: www.astrozindagi.in
Contact: Noida: +919910094779