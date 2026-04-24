Panchang Today, April 24, 2026: Auspicious and Inauspicious Muhurat for the day

A strong day does not always need to arrive with noise. This one does not. It comes in quieter, but clearer. You may feel more serious than usual, yet that seriousness does not have to turn heavy. It can actually help. A task may look clearer. A feeling may stop being vague. A decision may ask for honesty instead of delay. The day supports depth, but it does not ask you to fear it. It simply asks you to use your energy with intention. Read your Daily Panchang Today for April 24, 2026

There is also a devotional undertone running quietly underneath the practical one. So even while the day asks for real-world handling, it also seems to reward what is done with clean intention.

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Tithi The day remains in Shukla Ashtami until 7:21 PM, and after that Navami begins. Ashtami usually brings intensity, but intensity is not always a problem. On some dates, it helps sharpen focus. That is the more useful side of today. It can help you stop drifting and give proper attention to what deserves it.

So today works better for sincere effort than for loose experimentation. If something matters, the day helps when you treat it like it matters.

Nakshatra The day stays in Pushya until 8:14 PM, after which Ashlesha begins. Pushya gives the day a devotional and protective quality. It often supports prayer, sincerity, and what is done with genuine intention. This can make the daytime feel quietly supportive even when the schedule itself is ordinary.

By night, once Ashlesha begins, the emotional texture turns denser. The day becomes more inward and more layered. That does not take away its strength. It simply changes where the energy sits and may make the evening feel more personal than the morning.

Yoga The day runs under Shula Yoga until 1:24 AM on 25 April, so in practical terms Shula shapes the whole date. It can make the day feel sharp and less tolerant of what is not working. The positive side of that is clarity. You may see more quickly what needs correction and what no longer deserves your energy.

Karana Vishti continues until 8:01 AM, after which Bava carries the day until 7:21 PM, followed by Balava. Vishti is not the easiest for an important fresh beginning, especially early on. Once Bava begins, the flow improves. The day becomes more workable and easier to direct, though it still prefers seriousness over casual handling.

Sunrise & Sunset

Sunrise is at 5:47 AM, and sunset is at 6:52 PM. The day is long enough to hold both practical work and inner reflection without forcing everything into a narrow frame. That helps, because the day does better when you do not crowd it with unnecessary rush.

Planetary Transits The Sun remains in Mesha, and the Moon stays in Karka through the day. That combination strengthens the emotional undercurrent, but it also supports care, sincerity, and meaningful attention. What you feel may matter more today than what only looks easy on the surface.

Auspicious Muhurat The more supportive windows include Brahma Muhurta, Abhijit Muhurta, and Amrit Kaal. Out of these, Abhijit Muhurta remains the cleanest for focused work or a thoughtful decision. This is the sort of day where timing matters more than force.

Inauspicious Timings Rahu Kaal falls from 10:41 AM to 12:19 PM. Ongoing work can continue, but something important that is just beginning is better kept outside that period.

Festivals & Vrat

The day is marked by Bagalamukhi Jayanti and Masik Durgashtami. That suits it well. This is not a casual day, but it can be a meaningful one. It carries spiritual force, emotional depth, and enough steadiness to make sincere effort feel worthwhile.