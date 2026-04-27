A pleasant pull may be present today, but the day’s real value lies in choosing what keeps the mind light. Mohini Ekadashi does not make the mood strict. It quietly asks for cleaner choices. A simpler meal, a calmer reply, a little charity, or a pause before spending can make the day feel more settled. Having comfort is fine, but not at the expense of prayer, balance, and self-control. Panchang Today, April 27, 2026: Auspicious and Inauspicious Muhurat for the day (Pinterest)

Tithi The day remains in Shukla Ekadashi until 6:16 PM, after which Dwadashi begins. Ekadashi is linked with fasting, Vishnu worship, charity, and inner cleansing. It is a good point in the lunar cycle to reduce what feels excessive and return to a quieter rhythm.

Since this is Mohini Ekadashi, attraction and judgment may sit close together. Better to choose something that doesn't leave you restless than something that looks appealing. Devotion can stay simple today, carried through food, speech, spending, and intention.

Nakshatra Purva Phalguni remains active until 9:18 PM. People may be easier to reach today, especially in matters that usually become too sensitive too quickly. Keep the mood unforced; a family exchange, a creative task, or a quiet conversation can find its own pace.

From 9:18 PM, Uttara Phalguni takes charge, and the softness of the day begins to settle into something more responsible. Duties, promises, and support-related matters may need sincerity rather than charm. A gentle but clear exchange can make an emotional matter easier to handle.

Yoga Dhruva Yoga continues until 9:35 PM. It gives the day a steady base and suits prayer, focused work, and decisions that need patience. Anything done with consistency can feel more valuable than something done only for quick satisfaction.

Once Vyaghata Yoga takes over, the later hours are better kept quiet and measured. Replying after a short pause can help preserve the calm gathered during the day.

Karana Vanija is present only in the early morning, ending at 6:08 AM. After that, Vishti remains active until 6:16 PM. Since Vishti is usually avoided for fresh auspicious beginnings, this part of the day is better used for worship, ongoing duties, review, charity, and personal discipline.

Bava begins after 6:16 PM. The evening becomes more open for recovery, prayer, family time, and emotional settling. A simple close to the day may feel better than adding one more plan.

Sunrise & Sunset Sunrise is at 6:00 AM, and sunset is at 6:48 PM. The day gives enough working space, but it does not need to be overloaded. One meaningful task handled cleanly can feel better than a crowded list that leaves the mind tired.

Planetary Transits The Sun remains in Mesha, keeping willpower and initiative active. The Moon stays in Simha for most of the day, bringing confidence, dignity, and stronger emotional expression.

This can make heartfelt conversations easier. A little respect in passing remarks can save the mood from becoming unnecessarily sharp. A few warm words at the right time can do more than a long explanation.

Auspicious Muhurat Brahma Muhurta runs from 4:23 AM to 5:11 AM. Abhijit Muhurat is from 11:58 AM to 12:50 PM. Amrit Kaal is from 2:40 PM to 4:19 PM.

These windows work well for prayer, charity, study, focused work, and decisions that need a steady mind.

Inauspicious Timings Rahu Kaal falls from 7:36 AM to 9:12 AM. Yamaganda runs from 10:48 AM to 12:24 PM. Gulika Kaal is from 2:00 PM to 3:36 PM.

Routine work can continue during these timings. Fresh beginnings, major purchases, travel starts, and sensitive discussions are better placed outside them.

Festivals & Vrat The main observance is Mohini Ekadashi. The day is favourable for Vishnu worship, fasting, mantra, charity, and donation. Restraint does not have to feel like denial today. A craving, invitation, or emotional moment can still be handled gently. The point is to enjoy what is good without letting it scatter the mind.

Ishita (IshK Aura)

(Vedic Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Occultist, Life Coach, Psychologist)

Email: healingwithishita@gmail.com

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