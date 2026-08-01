Panchang Today, August 1, 2026: Krishna Tritiya under Shatabhisha Nakshatra

For August 1, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours disciplined thinking, careful planning and steady progress. With Shanivar, Krishna Tritiya and Shatabhisha Nakshatra influencing the day, the best results are likely to come from practical decisions, thoughtful communication and a calm, measured approach rather than haste or unnecessary display.

Panchang today (Pinterest )

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 5:42 am Sunset 7:12 pm Rahu Kaal 9:04 am to 10:46 am Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:18 am to 5:00 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shanivar (Saturday) is associated with discipline, responsibility and steady effort. Combined with Krishna Tritiya, the day encourages reviewing priorities, simplifying plans and bringing unfinished tasks into order rather than taking on too much at once.

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{{^usCountry}} Shatabhisha Nakshatra, along with the Moon in Aquarius, supports objective thinking, careful analysis and improving existing systems. It is a favourable time to review commitments, organise your schedule and focus on practical solutions. At the same time, the day's energy may feel more reserved, making it important to balance logic with warmth in your interactions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shatabhisha Nakshatra, along with the Moon in Aquarius, supports objective thinking, careful analysis and improving existing systems. It is a favourable time to review commitments, organise your schedule and focus on practical solutions. At the same time, the day's energy may feel more reserved, making it important to balance logic with warmth in your interactions. {{/usCountry}}

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How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

The day supports organised work that benefits from discipline, clarity and careful review. Krishna Tritiya encourages refining plans, improving efficiency, reviewing budgets, responding to pending messages and resolving practical issues instead of pursuing ambitious new ideas.

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Shatabhisha Nakshatra and the Moon in Aquarius favour independent thinking, research and problem-solving, provided decisions are based on facts rather than assumptions. If an important decision needs to be made, rely on clear information, realistic expectations and a step-by-step approach. Breaking larger goals into smaller, manageable tasks is likely to be more productive than trying to accomplish everything at once.

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Relationships and communication

Today's energy favours honest, respectful communication with clear boundaries. Shatabhisha encourages objectivity, making it a good day to discuss responsibilities, practical concerns and future plans without unnecessary conflict.

At the same time, a straightforward approach may sometimes seem distant, so begin sensitive conversations with understanding before addressing the issue. Whether with family, friends or colleagues, clear communication, realistic promises and timely responses are likely to strengthen trust more than emotional declarations.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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Today is well suited for quiet reflection that leads to practical improvements. Krishna Tritiya encourages letting go of unnecessary distractions, while Shanivar supports reviewing habits, responsibilities and long-term priorities with honesty.

Journalling, reading, prayer or spending a few quiet moments in reflection can help bring clarity. Shatabhisha Nakshatra supports thoughtful self-observation, making it a good time to identify one habit to improve, one responsibility to complete or one distraction to leave behind. A simple, consistent practice is likely to be more rewarding than seeking dramatic change.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar August 1, 2026, Saturday (Shanivar) Lunar Month Amanta: Ashadha; Purnimanta: Shravana Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Tritiya until 11:07 pm; then Krishna Chaturthi Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Shatabhisha until 8:44 pm; then Purva Bhadrapada Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Shobhana until 11:21 pm; then Atiganda Karan (half-tithi division) Vanija until 10:53 am; then Vishti until 11:07 pm; then Bava until 11:15 am, Sunday Moon sign (zodiac position) Aquarius View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:18 am 5:00 am Pratah Sandhya 4:39 am 5:42 am Abhijit Muhurta 12:00 pm 12:54 pm Amrit Kalam 1:10 pm 2:51 pm Vijaya Muhurta 2:42 pm 3:36 pm Godhuli Muhurta 7:12 pm 7:33 pm Sayahana Sandhya 7:12 pm 8:15 pm Nishita Muhurta 12:06 am, Sunday 12:48 am, Sunday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:

Brahma Muhurta: 4:18 am to 5:00 am

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An ideal time for quiet planning, reflection, prayer, studying or preparing for important conversations without distractions.

Abhijit Muhurta: 12:00 pm to 12:54 pm

A favourable time for important meetings, sending proposals, confirming decisions or beginning tasks that require calm focus and confidence.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 9:04 am 10:46 am Gulika Kaal 5:42 am 7:23 am Yamaganda 2:08 pm 3:49 pm Dur Muhurtam 7:30 am 8:24 am Varjyam 3:26 am, Sunday 5:05 am, Sunday Vidaal Yog 5:42 am 8:45 pm View All

Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:

Rahu Kaal: Until 10:46 am

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If possible, avoid starting new projects, making major commitments or taking the first step on an important venture during this period. Instead, use the time for reviewing documents, responding to messages, preparing materials or completing routine work already in progress.

Vidaal Yog: Until 8:45 pm

This period is better suited for planning, revision, maintenance and routine responsibilities than launching new initiatives or making high-stakes decisions.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 5:42 am Sunset 7:12 pm Moonrise 8:52 pm Moonset 8:00 am

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 9:30 am to 11:07 am Delhi (NCR) 9:04 am to 10:46 am Bengaluru 9:15 am to 10:50 am Hyderabad 9:08 am to 10:45 am Chennai 9:04 am to 10:39 am Ahmedabad 9:28 am to 11:06 am Pune 9:26 am to 11:03 am Kolkata 8:25 am to 10:04 am Jaipur 9:12 am to 10:52 am Kochi 9:23 am to 10:57 am Lucknow 8:51 am to 10:32 am Indore 9:15 am to 10:54 am Guwahati 8:09 am to 9:49 am Chandigarh 9:04 am to 10:46 am Surat 9:28 am to 11:06 am Visakhapatnam 8:49 am to 10:26 am Nagpur 9:03 am to 10:41 am Coimbatore 9:19 am to 10:53 am Varanasi 8:44 am to 10:24 am Bhubaneswar 8:37 am to 10:15 am View All

Overall

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Traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours disciplined effort, thoughtful decisions and steady progress. Focus on keeping your priorities clear, reviewing important matters before committing and communicating with honesty and patience. A calm, practical approach is likely to bring the most rewarding outcomes.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)