Panchang Today, July 17, 2026: Shukla Tritiya under Magha Nakshatra

A day for confidence, steady progress, and thoughtful decisions July 17 falls on Shukravar (Friday) with Shukla Tritiya, Magha Nakshatra, and the Moon in Leo. According to traditional Panchang, this combination encourages confidence, careful planning, and respectful communication. It is a good day to improve ongoing work, present your ideas clearly, and make practical decisions without rushing.

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KEY TIMINGS TODAY SUNRISE 5:34 AM SUNSET 7:20 PM RAHU KAAL 10:43 AM - 12:27 PM HIGHLIGHTED FAVOURABLE WINDOW Vijaya Muhurta: 2:44 pm - 3:40 pm

How to use it: Prefer this period for a determined task or purposeful follow-through. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

In Vedic astrology, Friday is linked with harmony, relationships, creativity, and balance. Shukla Tritiya, the third day of the waxing Moon, supports gradual growth, refining ideas, and building something that lasts.

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{{^usCountry}} Magha Nakshatra brings dignity, responsibility, and leadership. It encourages you to take pride in your work, honour your commitments, and carry yourself with confidence. However, it also reminds you not to let ego or stubbornness interfere with good judgment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Magha Nakshatra brings dignity, responsibility, and leadership. It encourages you to take pride in your work, honour your commitments, and carry yourself with confidence. However, it also reminds you not to let ego or stubbornness interfere with good judgment. {{/usCountry}}

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With the Moon in Leo, you may naturally want recognition for your efforts. This is a positive influence, as long as confidence is balanced with humility and respect for others. Overall, today favours steady progress, responsible decisions, and presenting yourself with grace.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

Today is well suited for completing important tasks, refining presentations, reviewing budgets, speaking with clients, or moving pending work forward. If you're leading a team or handling responsibilities, clear communication and good preparation will bring the best results.

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Rather than chasing quick success, focus on improving what you've already started. Practical decisions made today can strengthen your reputation and support long-term growth.

Relationships and communication

Today's energy highlights the importance of respect and appreciation. People are likely to respond better to kindness than criticism. Whether you're speaking with family, colleagues, or your partner, choose your words carefully and avoid unnecessary arguments.

If a discussion becomes emotional, stay calm and focus on solutions instead of trying to prove a point. A thoughtful gesture or genuine compliment may strengthen a relationship more than lengthy explanations.

Reflection and spiritual focus

Today is a good time to reflect on the difference between confidence and ego. Think about whether your recent choices have supported your peace of mind, personal growth, and responsibilities.

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A few quiet minutes of meditation, prayer, journaling, or reading can help clear your thoughts and strengthen your intentions for the days ahead.

PANCHANG FACTS AT A GLANCE Date and Vaar July 17, 2026, Friday (Shukravar) Lunar Month Amanta: Ashadha; Purnimanta: Ashadha Tithi (Lunar Day) Shukla Tritiya until 6:28 am; then Shukla Chaturthi Nakshatra (Lunar Constellation) Magha until 6:34 pm; then Purva Phalguni Yog (Sun-Moon Combination) Vyatipata until 10:44 pm; then Variyana until 8:44 pm, Saturday Karan (Half-Tithi Division) Gara until 6:28 am; then Vanija until 5:30 pm; then Vishti until 4:43 am, Saturday Moon Sign (Zodiac Positioning) Leo View All

AUSPICIOUS TIMINGS (SHUBH MUHURAT) PERIOD START END Brahma Muhurta 4:12 AM 4:53 AM Pratah Sandhya 4:32 AM 5:34 AM Abhijit Muhurta 11:59 AM 12:54 PM Amrit Kalam 4:18 PM 5:48 PM Vijaya Muhurta 2:44 PM 3:40 PM Godhuli Muhurta 7:20 PM 7:40 PM Sayahana Sandhya 7:20 PM 8:21 PM Nishita Muhurta 12:07 AM, Saturday 12:48 AM, Saturday Ravi Yog 5:34 AM 6:34 PM View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use these favourable periods for important work:

Vijaya Muhurta: 2:44 PM – 3:40 PM

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A good time for presentations, important meetings, submissions, or making confident decisions.

Abhijit Muhurta: 11:59 AM – 12:54 PM

Suitable for balanced decision-making, beginning meaningful work, signing documents, or handling important discussions. These timings work best when combined with proper planning and preparation.

INAUSPICIOUS AND CAUTION TIMINGS PERIOD START END Rahu Kaal 10:43 AM 12:27 PM Gulika Kaal 7:17 AM 9:00 AM Yamaganda 3:53 PM 5:36 PM Dur Muhurtam 8:19 AM 9:14 AM Dur Muhurtam 12:54 PM 1:49 PM Varjyam 2:23 AM, Saturday 3:51 AM, Saturday View All

Traditional Panchang suggests using these periods for routine work rather than starting something important:

Rahu Kaal: 10:43 AM – 12:27 PM

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Avoid launching new projects, making major purchases, or taking important decisions. Use this time for planning, research, or reviewing details.

Yamaganda: 3:53 PM – 5:36 PM

Better suited for routine tasks than major announcements or emotionally sensitive conversations. If work cannot be postponed, simply slow down, double-check important details, and avoid making rushed decisions.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE & MOONSET SUNRISE 5:34 AM SUNRISE 7:20 PM MOONRISE 8:33 AM MOONSET 9:37 PM

RAHU KAAL TIMINGS ACROSS INDIA (Rahu Kaal varies with local sunrise. These city timings are independently verified.) CITY RAHU KAAL Mumbai 11:06 am to 12:44 pm Delhi (NCR) 10:43 am to 12:27 pm Bengaluru 10:49 am to 12:25 pm Hyderabad 10:44 am to 12:22 pm Chennai 10:38 am to 12:14 pm Ahmedabad 11:05 am to 12:45 pm Pune 11:02 am to 12:40 pm Kolkata 10:02 am to 11:42 am Jaipur 10:50 am to 12:32 pm Kochi 10:56 am to 12:31 pm Lucknow 10:30 am to 12:12 pm Indore 10:52 am to 12:32 pm Guwahati 9:47 am to 11:29 am Chandigarh 10:43 am to 12:28 pm Surat 11:05 am to 12:44 pm Visakhapatnam 10:24 am to 12:02 pm Nagpur 10:40 am to 12:19 pm Coimbatore 10:53 am to 12:28 pm Varanasi 10:22 am to 12:04 pm Bhubaneswar 10:13 am to 11:52 am View All

Panchang Guidance for the Day

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Today's Panchang encourages steady progress, respectful communication, and practical action. Stay confident without becoming stubborn, focus on completing important work carefully, and use the favourable timings for key decisions. A calm, balanced approach is likely to bring the best results by the end of the day.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)