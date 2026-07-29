Panchang Today, July 29, 2026: Shukla Purnima under Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra

For July 29, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours clarity, completion and thoughtful decision-making. With Budhvar, Shukla Purnima and Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra influencing the day, steady progress is likely to come through practical planning, clear communication and a balanced approach rather than rushed action.

Panchang today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 5:40 am Sunset 7:14 pm Rahu Kaal 12:27 pm to 2:09 pm Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:17 am to 4:59 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid starting anything new during Rahu Kaal.

Festival and Vrat Today Guru Purnima

Basis: Ashadha Shukla Purnima Ashadha Purnima

Basis: Ashadha Shukla Purnima

What Today's Panchang Means

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{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Budhvar (Wednesday) is associated with learning, communication and practical thinking. Combined with Shukla Purnima, the day brings a sense of completion, making it a favourable time to review pending matters, gain clarity and bring ongoing work to a meaningful conclusion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Budhvar (Wednesday) is associated with learning, communication and practical thinking. Combined with Shukla Purnima, the day brings a sense of completion, making it a favourable time to review pending matters, gain clarity and bring ongoing work to a meaningful conclusion. {{/usCountry}}

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Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra encourages discipline, responsibility and steady progress, while the Moon in Capricorn strengthens themes of structure, practicality and long-term planning. Together, these influences favour thoughtful decisions, careful communication and consistent effort over impulsive action.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

The day supports bringing structure to ongoing work and completing important tasks with care. Budhvar favours communication, documentation, planning and discussions where attention to detail matters, while Shukla Purnima is well suited for reviewing progress, resolving pending matters and bringing clarity to important decisions.

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Uttara Ashadha and the Moon in Capricorn encourage responsibility, making this a favourable time to finalise plans, organise backlogs, improve systems and follow through on commitments. If an important decision is required, rely on clear facts, practical thinking and realistic expectations rather than quick judgments.

Also Read Guru Purnima 2026: Date, timings, and astrological significance

Relationships and communication

Communication is likely to be most effective when it is honest, respectful and practical. Budhvar supports meaningful conversations and careful listening, while Shukla Purnima may bring unspoken feelings or unresolved issues into focus.

Uttara Ashadha reminds you that reliability matters more than grand gestures. Whether with family, friends or colleagues, focus on clear communication, keep expectations realistic and avoid revisiting old disagreements. Patience and consistency are likely to strengthen relationships more than emotional reactions.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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Today is well suited for quiet reflection and reviewing your priorities with a calm, practical mindset. Shukla Purnima encourages taking stock of what has been completed and what still needs attention, while Uttara Ashadha supports discipline, gratitude and long-term growth.

Journalling, reading, prayer or a few moments of silence can help bring greater clarity. As the Moon in Capricorn encourages structure and responsibility, use the day to simplify your schedule, strengthen positive habits and let go of distractions that no longer serve your goals.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar July 29, 2026, Wednesday (Budhvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Ashadha; Purnimanta: Ashadha Tithi (lunar day) Shukla Purnima until 8:05 pm; then Krishna Pratipada Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Uttara Ashadha until 3:36 pm; then Shravana Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Preeti until 11:56 pm; then Ayushman Karan (half-tithi division) Vishti until 7:14 am; then Bava until 8:05 pm; then Balava until 8:51 am, Thursday Moon sign (zodiac position) Capricorn View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:17 am 4:59 am Pratah Sandhya 4:38 am 5:40 am Amrit Kalam 8:34 am 10:19 am Vijaya Muhurta 2:42 pm 3:37 pm Godhuli Muhurta 7:14 pm 7:35 pm Sayahana Sandhya 7:14 pm 8:16 pm Nishita Muhurta 12:06 am, Thursday 12:48 am, Thursday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:

Brahma Muhurta: 4:17 am to 4:59 am

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An ideal time for quiet planning, reflection, prayer or setting clear intentions before the day begins.

Amrit Kalam: 8:34 am to 10:19 am

Well suited for important tasks that require focus, such as drafting key communications, beginning a meeting, reviewing finances or making thoughtful decisions after careful consideration.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 12:27 pm 2:09 pm Gulika Kaal 10:45 am 12:27 pm Yamaganda 7:22 am 9:04 am Dur Muhurtam 12:00 pm 12:54 pm Varjyam 7:59 pm 9:44 pm Aadal Yog 5:40 am 3:36 pm View All

Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:

Rahu Kaal: Until 2:09 pm

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If possible, avoid starting new projects, making major commitments or initiating important purchases during this period. Instead, use the time for routine follow-ups, reviewing documents, checking details or continuing work already in progress.

Aadal Yog: Until 3:36 pm

This period is better suited for planning, internal reviews and routine responsibilities than launching new initiatives or holding sensitive discussions.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 5:40 am Sunset 7:14 pm Moonrise 7:17 pm Moonset No moonset during this Panchang day

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 12:45 pm to 2:22 pm Delhi (NCR) 12:27 pm to 2:09 pm Bengaluru 12:26 pm to 2:01 pm Hyderabad 12:22 pm to 1:59 pm Chennai 12:15 pm to 1:50 pm Ahmedabad 12:45 pm to 2:25 pm Pune 12:40 pm to 2:18 pm Kolkata 11:43 am to 1:22 pm Jaipur 12:33 pm to 2:13 pm Kochi 12:31 pm to 2:05 pm Lucknow 12:12 pm to 1:53 pm Indore 12:33 pm to 2:12 pm Guwahati 11:29 am to 1:10 pm Chandigarh 12:28 pm to 2:11 pm Surat 12:45 pm to 2:23 pm Visakhapatnam 12:03 pm to 1:40 pm Nagpur 12:19 pm to 1:58 pm Coimbatore 12:28 pm to 2:03 pm Varanasi 12:04 pm to 1:44 pm Bhubaneswar 11:53 am to 1:31 pm View All

Overall

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Traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours completion, careful planning and clear communication. Focus on organising priorities, reviewing important decisions and moving forward with patience rather than haste. A steady, practical approach is likely to bring the most rewarding outcomes.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.



Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)