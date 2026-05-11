Panchang Today, May 11, 2026: Auspicious and Inauspicious Muhurat for the day

A simple task may seem easy today, but it still deserves your full attention. This is not extra pressure, it is where the day’s real strength lies. The energy is not dramatic or rushed. Instead, it supports careful handling and steady progress. If a payment, reply, document, responsibility, or unfinished task has been moving slowly, today helps you deal with it with more patience and clarity. A slower step taken properly now can save unnecessary corrections later. Panchang today

Tithi The day begins with Krishna Paksha Navami and shifts into Dashami at 3:24 PM.

Navami keeps the first half of the day quieter, more serious, and slightly inward-looking. It is not the best time for scattered action or emotional reactions.

Once Dashami begins, the energy becomes smoother and more supportive for practical work, clear decisions, and steady movement forward.

This means the day improves as it unfolds. If the morning feels heavy or slow, do not force it. The later hours carry stronger support for anything that needs structure and proper follow-through. A pending matter may begin to feel lighter once the tithi changes.

Nakshatra Shatabhisha remains active throughout the day.

This nakshatra often brings attention to what needs repair, correction, healing, or clearer understanding. It may not feel especially warm, but it is highly useful for anything that requires honesty and practical truth.

This makes the day supportive for study, routines, health discipline, planning, and reviewing situations that need better judgment. A little emotional distance today may actually help you see clearly what has been repeating without progress.

Yoga Indra Yoga continues through most of the day.

This keeps effort active and rewards focused work. The day does not support laziness, but it responds well to steady discipline. When your method is simple and clear, results may come with less pressure than expected.

Karana Garija remains active until 3:25 PM, after which Vanija takes over.

Garija supports effort, responsibility, and work that needs proper care rather than rushed completion.

Vanija then helps with planning, coordination, decision-making, and smoother practical handling.

This creates a natural rhythm: the first half is best for doing the work, while the later half is better for organising what that work should lead to.

Sunrise & Sunset Sunrise is at 5:50 AM and sunset at 6:54 PM.

The day offers enough space to complete meaningful tasks without feeling rushed. This steady pace suits the day’s energy well, as progress comes through patience rather than urgency.

Planetary Transits The Sun remains in Mesha, while the Moon stays in Kumbha throughout the day.

This creates an energy that feels practical, observant, and emotionally objective. It supports thoughtful work, cleaner decisions, and healthy distance from unnecessary emotional noise.

That is why today feels more useful for correction and problem-solving than emotional display.

Auspicious Muhurat The more supportive windows are Brahma Muhurat from 4:15 AM to 5:03 AM, Abhijit Muhurat from 11:57 AM to 12:49 PM, and Amrit Kaal from 6:04 PM to 7:42 PM.

These timings are especially helpful for prayer, focused planning, reflection, and decisions that need a calm and settled mind.

Inauspicious Timings Rahu Kaal falls from 7:17 AM to 8:57 AM. Yamaganda runs from 10:36 AM to 12:17 PM, and Gulika Kaal from 1:58 PM to 3:38 PM.

Routine work can continue during these hours, but new important beginnings are best planned outside these periods.

Festivals & Vrat There is no major public observance shaping the energy of the day.

This gives the day a quiet working quality, making it especially useful for sorting, correcting, reviewing, and finally moving one pending matter in the right direction.

Overall, this is a steady and productive panchang day, best used for practical progress, patient correction, and thoughtful action.

Ishita (IshK Aura)

(Vedic Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Occultist, Life Coach, Psychologist)

Email: healingwithishita@gmail.com

Website: https://madhukotiya.com/

Contact: +91 7011793629