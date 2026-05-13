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Panchang Today, May 13, 2026: Auspicious and Inauspicious Muhurat for the day

Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for May 13, 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timings.

Updated on: May 13, 2026 06:00 am IST
By Ishita Kotiya
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A quieter kind of discipline may help more than dramatic promises today. That is where the day quietly shows its strength. This is not a day for outward display or unnecessary noise. It is better suited for restraint, prayer, steady effort, and choices that keep the mind clear. If the day feels a little more inward than usual, let it. That inwardness can help you handle what truly matters without adding extra distraction.

Tithi

Panchang today(Pinterest )

The day begins in Krishna Paksha Ekadashi and moves into Dwadashi at 1:30 PM.

Ekadashi gives the first half of the day a more disciplined, selective, and devotional tone. It supports fasting, mantra, prayer, and simpler choices. Once Dwadashi begins, the energy becomes gentler and more open to normal routines and practical work. The day moves with a clear rhythm. The first half supports inner correction and spiritual effort. The second half helps carry that steadiness into food, speech, work, and ordinary life. This makes the day useful in both inward and outward ways.

Nakshatra

Uttara Bhadrapada remains active throughout the day.

This nakshatra deepens the quiet mood. It supports thoughtful reflection, patience, spiritual reading, and work that needs sincerity rather than show. That is why the day may feel less noisy than other weekdays. Something that has felt mentally scattered may begin to settle when your effort becomes honest and steady. The day does not ask for quick expression. It asks for inner clarity, and that quiet clarity may also help one emotional matter settle without needing too many words.

Yoga

The day offers enough time for both observance and routine work, but it works best when the schedule is not overcrowded.

Planetary Transits

The Sun remains in Mesha, while the Moon stays in Meena throughout the day.

This keeps the overall energy softer, more reflective, devotional, and inward compared to the earlier Kumbha days. It supports compassion, spiritual practice, emotional honesty, and calmer speech. The day encourages honesty, but it asks for that honesty to stay gentle. A softer tone may bring better results than stronger words.

Auspicious Muhurat

The most supportive windows are:

Brahma Muhurat from 4:14 AM to 5:02 AM and Amrit Kaal from 7:19 PM to 8:51 PM. Abhijit Muhurat is not listed on the baseline page for this day.

The evening window is especially supportive for prayer, reflection, and quiet spiritual practice.

Inauspicious Timings

Rahu Kaal falls from 12:23 PM to 2:01 PM. Yamaganda runs from 7:24 AM to 9:00 AM, and Gulika Kaal from 10:36 AM to 12:12 PM

Ongoing work can continue during these periods, but important new beginnings are better placed outside them.

Festivals & Vrat

The day is marked by Apara Ekadashi and Bhadrakali Jayanti. This gives the day both restraint and spiritual force. Overall, this is a strong panchang day for fasting, prayer, cleaner speech, and one sincere effort carried with discipline rather than drama.

Ishita (IshK Aura)

(Vedic Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Occultist, Life Coach, Psychologist)

Email: healingwithishita@gmail.com

Website: https://madhukotiya.com/

Contact: +91 7011793629

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ishita Kotiya

Ishita Kotiya, popularly known as “IshK Aura” on her astrology and tarot platform, is a Psychologist, Astrologer, and Holistic Life Strategist known for integrating psychological insight with predictive astrology and intuitive sciences. Holding a Master’s degree in Clinical Psychology, she specializes in emotional trauma, relationship dynamics, and behavioral patterns, bringing a rare clinical depth to her astrological interpretations. Her work bridges evidence-based psychology with traditional astrological frameworks, enabling her to offer guidance that is both insightful and practically applicable. With over 10 years of experience in Tarot, Astrology, occult sciences, Reiki, and other intuitive healing modalities, Ishita has worked extensively in the spiritual and healing space, developing a multidimensional approach to guidance and transformation. In addition to astrology, she is a Certified Life Coach, Master Spiritual Life Coach, and a practitioner of Pranic Healing and Reiki. She also holds certifications in Body Language Analysis (Levels 1 and 2) with a focus on criminology. As astrologers never stop being students, she continues to deepen her study in health astrology and predictive astrology as she evolves in her practice.

horoscope today today horoscope panchang astrology
Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Panchang Today, May 13, 2026: Auspicious and Inauspicious Muhurat for the day
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