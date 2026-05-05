Panchang Today, May 5, 2026: Auspicious and Inauspicious Muhurat for the day

Today it might feel more spiritual than usual. You may naturally feel drawn towards prayer, silence, or meaningful work. Even regular tasks can feel better when done with patience and sincerity. This is not a lazy day, it is rather a focused one. Work that needs discipline, correction, or honest effort can move forward well, even if things feel a little slow.

Tithi

Read your Daily Panchang Today for April 2, 2026

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The day stays in Krishna Paksha Chaturthi and ends at 7:51 AM on 6 May.

Chaturthi is a day for effort and correction. It helps you notice what needs attention instead of ignoring it. This is a good time to solve a problem, clear a block, or complete something you have been delaying. You don’t need to show progress to others today. Just work with sincerity and focus. Even one small step done properly can make a difference.

Nakshatra

The day begins in Jyeshtha and shifts to Moola at 12:55 PM.

The first half of the day feels more controlled and serious. After midday, the mood becomes deeper and more thoughtful. You might feel more introspective and reflective. The afternoon is better for quiet work, prayer, or careful decisions. Avoid rushing. A calm and steady approach will work better.

Yoga

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{{^usCountry}} Shiva Yoga continues throughout the day and ends at 12:17 AM on 6 May, after which Siddha Yoga begins. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shiva Yoga continues throughout the day and ends at 12:17 AM on 6 May, after which Siddha Yoga begins. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Shiva Yoga supports inner strength, calm thinking, and spiritual focus. It is a good time for prayer, discipline, and meaningful work. Karana {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shiva Yoga supports inner strength, calm thinking, and spiritual focus. It is a good time for prayer, discipline, and meaningful work. Karana {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Bava continues until 6:37 PM, followed by Balava. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bava continues until 6:37 PM, followed by Balava. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The day starts with active energy and slowly becomes calmer in the evening. First focus on your tasks, then slow down and settle your mind later in the day. Sunrise & Sunset {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The day starts with active energy and slowly becomes calmer in the evening. First focus on your tasks, then slow down and settle your mind later in the day. Sunrise & Sunset {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sunrise is at 5:37 AM and sunset is at 6:59 PM {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sunrise is at 5:37 AM and sunset is at 6:59 PM {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} There is enough time to manage both work and personal or spiritual practices without feeling rushed. Planetary Transits {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There is enough time to manage both work and personal or spiritual practices without feeling rushed. Planetary Transits {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Sun stays in Mesha (Aries). The Moon remains in Vrischika (Scorpio) until 12:55 PM and then moves into Dhanu (Sagittarius). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Sun stays in Mesha (Aries). The Moon remains in Vrischika (Scorpio) until 12:55 PM and then moves into Dhanu (Sagittarius). {{/usCountry}}

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This shift changes the mood of the day. The first half may feel intense or serious. The second half becomes lighter and more open. Things may feel easier as the day moves forward.

Auspicious Muhurat

The supportive windows are Brahma Muhurat from 4:12 AM to 4:55 AM and Abhijit Muhurat from 11:51 AM to 12:45 PM. Amrit Kaal is not listed for this day

Abhijit Muhurat is best for important work and decisions. Early morning time is especially good for prayer, meditation, and peaceful thinking.

Inauspicious Timings

Rahu Kaal falls from 3:38 PM to 5:19 PM. Yamaganda runs from 8:58 AM to 10:38 AM, and Gulika Kaal from 12:18 PM to 1:58 PM.

Avoid starting important new work during these times. Ongoing work can continue. Ganda Moola remains active, so be careful with speech and reactions throughout the day.

Festivals & Vrat

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Today is Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi. Since it falls on a Tuesday, it is also known as Angarki Sankashti, which is considered more powerful. Moonrise will happen around 10:35 PM. This is a very good day for Lord Ganesha worship, prayer, and discipline. It is also a good time to focus on something important that you have been ignoring or delaying.

Take things slowly and with intention. This day supports quiet effort, prayer, and meaningful correction. What you handle with care today can become much easier later.

Ishita (IshK Aura)

(Vedic Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Occultist, Life Coach, Psychologist)

Email: healingwithishita@gmail.com

Website: https://madhukotiya.com/

Contact: +91 7011793629

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ishita Kotiya ...Read More Ishita Kotiya, popularly known as “IshK Aura” on her astrology and tarot platform, is a Psychologist, Astrologer, and Holistic Life Strategist known for integrating psychological insight with predictive astrology and intuitive sciences. Holding a Master’s degree in Clinical Psychology, she specializes in emotional trauma, relationship dynamics, and behavioral patterns, bringing a rare clinical depth to her astrological interpretations. Her work bridges evidence-based psychology with traditional astrological frameworks, enabling her to offer guidance that is both insightful and practically applicable. With over 10 years of experience in Tarot, Astrology, occult sciences, Reiki, and other intuitive healing modalities, Ishita has worked extensively in the spiritual and healing space, developing a multidimensional approach to guidance and transformation. In addition to astrology, she is a Certified Life Coach, Master Spiritual Life Coach, and a practitioner of Pranic Healing and Reiki. She also holds certifications in Body Language Analysis (Levels 1 and 2) with a focus on criminology. As astrologers never stop being students, she continues to deepen her study in health astrology and predictive astrology as she evolves in her practice. Read Less

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