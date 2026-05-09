The outer routine may look normal today, but there is a quieter inner turn. It is not trying to be loud or fast. It asks for inner steadiness, clean attention, and patience before action. If something needs prayer, reflection, or a calmer response, the day supports that. The tone is quieter than the day before it, but it is not weak. It is simply more focused inside.

Tithi

Panchang Today, May 9, 2026: Auspicious and Inauspicious Muhurat for the day(Pinterest)

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The day begins in Krishna Paksha Saptami and moves into Ashtami at 2:02 PM. Saptami keeps the first half lighter and more workable. Ashtami deepens the second half and gives it more inner weight. So, the day changes noticeably. It starts useful for steady progress and becomes more spiritually serious after the afternoon shift.

That means the opening is better for practical handling, routine work, and things that need clarity. The later part suits reflection, prayer, and calmer discipline. If a matter feels heavier after the afternoon, that does not mean the day is going wrong. It simply needs a slower pace.

Nakshatra

The day remains in Shravana until 11:24 PM, and then Dhanishta begins. Shravana helps the day feel attentive, thoughtful, and inwardly alert. It supports listening, prayer, and work that needs concentration. Dhanishta comes too late to change the main feel of the day, so most of the day stays with the Shravana tone.

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{{^usCountry}} That makes the day useful for quieter effort. It is a day for doing one thing well, listening before replying, and keeping more discipline around what deserves your attention. Yoga {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That makes the day useful for quieter effort. It is a day for doing one thing well, listening before replying, and keeping more discipline around what deserves your attention. Yoga {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The day runs under Shukla Yoga until 2:36 AM on 10 May, after which Brahma Yoga begins. Shukla gives the day a cleaner current than the tithi alone may suggest. This helps balance serious themes without making the day feel too heavy. It also keeps the mood clear enough for simple choices, provided the mind is not pulled into unnecessary worry or comparison. Karana {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The day runs under Shukla Yoga until 2:36 AM on 10 May, after which Brahma Yoga begins. Shukla gives the day a cleaner current than the tithi alone may suggest. This helps balance serious themes without making the day feel too heavy. It also keeps the mood clear enough for simple choices, provided the mind is not pulled into unnecessary worry or comparison. Karana {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Bava continues until 2:02 PM, after which Balava takes over until 2:39 AM on 10 May. Bava supports useful movement in the first half. Balava gives the later stretch more steadiness. So even though the day deepens after the tithi change, it remains workable when you keep the pace simple. A smaller list may help more than trying to stretch the day too far. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bava continues until 2:02 PM, after which Balava takes over until 2:39 AM on 10 May. Bava supports useful movement in the first half. Balava gives the later stretch more steadiness. So even though the day deepens after the tithi change, it remains workable when you keep the pace simple. A smaller list may help more than trying to stretch the day too far. {{/usCountry}}

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Sunrise & Sunset

Sunrise is at 5:34 AM and sunset is at 7:01 PM. The day has enough room for quiet work, reflection, and practical handling without feeling rushed. That suits its calmer tone.

Planetary Transits

The Sun remains in Mesha, and the Moon stays in Makara through the day. That keeps the tone disciplined and inwardly controlled. The day may not invite emotional display, but it can help with spiritual seriousness, thoughtful work, and a better sense of inner order.

Auspicious Muhurat

The more supportive windows are Brahma Muhurat from 4:10 AM to 4:52 AM, Abhijit Muhurat from 11:51 AM to 12:45 PM, and Amrit Kaal from 12:06 PM to 1:51 PM. Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga is active from 5:34 AM to 11:24 PM, giving the day added support for prayer and sincere effort.

Inauspicious Timings

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Rahu Kaal falls from 8:56 AM to 10:37 AM. Yamaganda runs from 1:59 PM to 3:39 PM, and Gulika Kaal from 5:34 AM to 7:15 AM. Ongoing work can continue, but important fresh beginnings are better placed outside these hours.

Festivals and Closing Note

The day is marked by Kalashtami and Masik Krishna Janmashtami, making the later hours more suitable for prayer, mantra, and calm devotional practice. It gives it a more spiritual tone than an ordinary day. Overall, this is a good day for quiet discipline, prayerful attention, and using energy with care instead of waste. It helps more when you keep the day simple and let the deeper parts work quietly, without making the day heavy.

Ishita (IshK Aura)

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(Vedic Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Occultist, Life Coach, Psychologist)

Email: healingwithishita@gmail.com

Website: https://madhukotiya.com/

Contact: +91 7011793629

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ishita Kotiya ...Read More Ishita Kotiya, popularly known as “IshK Aura” on her astrology and tarot platform, is a Psychologist, Astrologer, and Holistic Life Strategist known for integrating psychological insight with predictive astrology and intuitive sciences. Holding a Master’s degree in Clinical Psychology, she specializes in emotional trauma, relationship dynamics, and behavioral patterns, bringing a rare clinical depth to her astrological interpretations. Her work bridges evidence-based psychology with traditional astrological frameworks, enabling her to offer guidance that is both insightful and practically applicable. With over 10 years of experience in Tarot, Astrology, occult sciences, Reiki, and other intuitive healing modalities, Ishita has worked extensively in the spiritual and healing space, developing a multidimensional approach to guidance and transformation. In addition to astrology, she is a Certified Life Coach, Master Spiritual Life Coach, and a practitioner of Pranic Healing and Reiki. She also holds certifications in Body Language Analysis (Levels 1 and 2) with a focus on criminology. As astrologers never stop being students, she continues to deepen her study in health astrology and predictive astrology as she evolves in her practice. Read Less

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