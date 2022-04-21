Panchanga (April 22-28): Auspicious Muhuratas, Planetary Transits, Festivals

This week, there will be two significant planetary transits. Mercury, the planet of communication and expression, will move into its friendly sign Taurus, while Venus, the planet of love and romance, will move into its exaltation sign of Pisces. Both these transits will bring auspicious results on our lives. There is something to cheer for those who are planning to get married, invest in a house, or buy a new car as some auspicious muhuratas are available over the next few days. Let us look at the key Panchanga details for this week for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurat. An auspicious muhurat provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurat into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : Auspicious days for tying the knot are April 22 (8:14 pm to 5:48 am of April 23), April 23 (5:48 am to 6:54 pm) and April 28 (4:29 pm to 12:26 am of April 29).

: Auspicious days for tying the knot are April 22 (8:14 pm to 5:48 am of April 23), April 23 (5:48 am to 6:54 pm) and April 28 (4:29 pm to 12:26 am of April 29). Griha Pravesh Muhurat : There are no auspicious days for griha pravesh at this time due to operation of unfavourable lunar month.

: There are no auspicious days for griha pravesh at this time due to operation of unfavourable lunar month. Property Purchase Muhurat : It is an auspicious day to purchase a property or get property registration done on April 22 (5:49 am to 8:14 pm) and April 28 (5:40 pm to 5:42 am of April 29).

: It is an auspicious day to purchase a property or get property registration done on April 22 (5:49 am to 8:14 pm) and April 28 (5:40 pm to 5:42 am of April 29). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: It is an auspicious day to purchase a vehicle on April 25 (5:46 am to 5:45 am of April 26) and April 28 (5:40 pm to 12:26 am of April 29).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mercury will enter Krittika nakshatra on April 22, 2022, Friday at 04:17 pm

Mercury will enter Taurus sign on April 25, 2022, Monday at 12:24 am

Venus will enter Pisces sign on April 27, 2022, Wednesday at 6:29 pm

Sun will enter Bharani nakshatra on April 28, 2022, Thursday at 12:46 am

Jupiter will enter Uttara Bhadrapada on April 28, 2022, Thursday at 10:36 pm

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Kalashtami (Saturday, April 23): It is observed every month during Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha. Devotees of Lord Bhairav keep fast and worship Him on all Kalashtami days in the year.

It is observed every month during Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha. Devotees of Lord Bhairav keep fast and worship Him on all Kalashtami days in the year. Vallabhacharya Jayanti (Tuesday, April 26): Shri Vallabhacharya was an ardent devotee of Lord Krishna. He worshipped Shrinathji form of Lord Krishna. He founded the Pushti sect of India.

Shri Vallabhacharya was an ardent devotee of Lord Krishna. He worshipped Shrinathji form of Lord Krishna. He founded the Pushti sect of India. Varuthini Ekadashi (Tuesday, April 26): The holy day is celebrated during Krishna Paksha of the Vaishakha month according to the North Indian calendar and Krishna Paksha of Chaitra month according to the South Indian calendar. God Vishnu, especially his fifth avatar Vamana, is worshipped on this auspicious day.

The holy day is celebrated during Krishna Paksha of the Vaishakha month according to the North Indian calendar and Krishna Paksha of Chaitra month according to the South Indian calendar. God Vishnu, especially his fifth avatar Vamana, is worshipped on this auspicious day. Pradosh Vrat (Thursday, April 28): Also known as Pradosham in South India, it is observed to seek blessings of Lord Shiva. When Pradosham day falls on Monday it is called Soma Pradosham, on Tuesday it is called Bhauma Pradosham and on Saturday it is called as Shani Pradosham.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

April 22 : 10:42 am to 12:20 pm

: 10:42 am to 12:20 pm April 23 : 9:04 am to 10:42 am

: 9:04 am to 10:42 am April 24 : 5:14 pm to 6:52 pm

: 5:14 pm to 6:52 pm April 25 : 7:24 am to 9:03 am

: 7:24 am to 9:03 am April 26 : 3:36 pm to 5:15 pm

: 3:36 pm to 5:15 pm April 27 : 12:19 pm to 1:58 pm

: 12:19 pm to 1:58 pm April 28: 1:58 pm to 3:37 pm

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: <i>info@astrozindagi.in</i>, <i>neeraj@astrozindagi.in</i>

Url: <i>www.astrozindagi.in</i>

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

