Pisces Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 21

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

People born under this sign are ruled by the planet Neptune, which makes them friendly and likeable, but also moody and introspective. The day opens on a positive note for you on both professional and domestic fronts. However, romance and health may need special focus.

Pisces Finance Today

Not catering to something important in your budget may compel you to take a personal loan. If you are addicted to betting, give it up now, before you end up losing more money. Some of you may receive the much-awaited back pay. Your domestic help can hint on a salary increase today.

Pisces Family Today

This is the perfect day to call your friends over or meet them at a favourite place and have fun. With offices opening up, a family elder can become a great asset to working couples. Someone undergoing a midlife crisis may need support, so be there for him/ her.

Pisces Career Today

There is no looking back for you where your profession is concerned. You are likely to touch newer heights in your job and get promoted. Clearing a competitive exam will be your winning story scripted against hard physical odds. Prepare well for an interview to make a powerful impact on the interviewer.

Pisces Health Today

It is bad enough to catch a flu by chance, but catching it again is sheer negligence, so don’t take any risks during these pandemic times. Something that you eat today may not agree with your system; find out what it is and avoid. Be careful of sustaining a sports injury.

Pisces Love Life Today

Usually, it is only after one marries that one begins to see the flip side of the fairy tale. This may just be your case. A simmering discontent is ready to detonate in your love life, if you don’t take evasive action now. Someone may pit your lover against you, so be careful.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Royal Blue

Manisha Koushik, Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874