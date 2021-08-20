Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Pisces Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 21
horoscope

Pisces Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 21

Dear Pisces, you are ruled by the planet Neptune, which makes you more friendly and likeable, but also moody and introspective. Today opens a positive note for you on both professional and domestic fronts.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
UPDATED ON AUG 21, 2021 11:20 AM IST
You day will open on a positive note on both professional and domestic fronts.

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

People born under this sign are ruled by the planet Neptune, which makes them friendly and likeable, but also moody and introspective. The day opens on a positive note for you on both professional and domestic fronts. However, romance and health may need special focus.

Pisces Finance Today

Not catering to something important in your budget may compel you to take a personal loan. If you are addicted to betting, give it up now, before you end up losing more money. Some of you may receive the much-awaited back pay. Your domestic help can hint on a salary increase today.

Pisces Family Today

This is the perfect day to call your friends over or meet them at a favourite place and have fun. With offices opening up, a family elder can become a great asset to working couples. Someone undergoing a midlife crisis may need support, so be there for him/ her.

Pisces Career Today

There is no looking back for you where your profession is concerned. You are likely to touch newer heights in your job and get promoted. Clearing a competitive exam will be your winning story scripted against hard physical odds. Prepare well for an interview to make a powerful impact on the interviewer.

RELATED STORIES

Pisces Health Today

It is bad enough to catch a flu by chance, but catching it again is sheer negligence, so don’t take any risks during these pandemic times. Something that you eat today may not agree with your system; find out what it is and avoid. Be careful of sustaining a sports injury.

Pisces Love Life Today

Usually, it is only after one marries that one begins to see the flip side of the fairy tale. This may just be your case. A simmering discontent is ready to detonate in your love life, if you don’t take evasive action now. Someone may pit your lover against you, so be careful.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Royal Blue

Manisha Koushik, Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
horoscope pisces astrology signs sun sign
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Aries Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 21

Taurus Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 21

Cancer Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 21

Leo Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 21
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP