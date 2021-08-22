Pisces Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 22

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Pisces, you have waited a long to get what you deserve on the professional front, this is your day. If you look today, you have come so far. You have improved a lot and achieved a lot on the career front, this is a day of celebration and feel proud. All your efforts paid off.

You have achieved your goals on the health front. Some may also join yoga or meditation classes to achieve peace of mind. Those who have been planning a long trip with partner and kids, they can go ahead. This is a lucky day to take big decisions on the work front.

Everything is perfect, let’s find out what you have to unfold today!

Pisces Finance Today

You may not be lucky with stock market today. New clients may create some issues in releasing payment, so deal with them wisely. New income source will work good for some. Overall, it’s a normal day on the financial front.

Pisces Family Today

You should not take work stress to home as it may also ruin peace or harmony on the domestic front. Some of you may find it hard to deal with teenagers, but you need to be patient. You should try listening and understand needs of kids.

Pisces Career Today

Believe in completing your assignments on time, giving lame excuses to seniors is not your thing after all. Your good habits and honesty will pay you off with salary hike or an appreciation mail directly from client.

Pisces Health Today

You will feel relaxed and happy as you are going to get relief from a troubling health issue. New fitness regime or diet plan will prove helpful to some in achieving goals on the health front.

Pisces Love life Today

Your partner or lover will recognize efforts you have been making for long to make relationship stronger. A romantic evening is on the cards for some, so be ready for more surprises on the love front.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Green

