Pisces Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 29

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You are emotional, considerate, sympathetic and a great listener. People look to you for support during their lows and you are always there to lend a listening ear. You tend to bend more towards spirituality and that helps you come out of miserable situations without harming your inner peace. You are quite a romantic and highly imaginative. You remain unfazed by distractions and it is not easy to pull you down.

Pisces Finance Today

You are likely to experience a cash crunch for a brief period; but in general, you will have surplus reserves to meet your needs. Your financial position remains strong and you can look at spending a little amount on yourselves.The day will bring monetary gains from unexpected sources.

Pisces Family Today

You will plan an outing with family, which will be fruitful and worth cherishing. Spending time in the company of loved ones will improve your interpersonal skills and bring you closer to your parents and siblings. The married will find it a smooth sailing on domestic front today.

Pisces Career Today

A new job offer might require you to change your profile and move to a new city altogether, so think it through before you make any rash decision. On the professional front, you need to be careful who you deal with or else it will harm your reputation.Try to meet work deadlines before it is too late.

Pisces Health Today

Your health will remain satisfactory but you will have to work towards eliminating minor sicknesses and weather-induced allergies. You need to get enough sleep and pay attention to your diet to overcome bothersome health problems.

Pisces Love Life Today

You will get to spend quality time in the company of your romantic partner. Plan an evening together or go on a weekend getaway to bring intimacy and stability in the relationship. Marriage is on the cards for those single.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Rust/Orange





