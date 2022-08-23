Pisces Daily Horoscope for August 23, 2022: Spend only what you can afford

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20) Spend only what you can afford to, but make sure the presents you offer make both the recipient and you happy. You will be appreciative of your ability to spend during this time. You'll find yourself searching for someone who can guide you toward your highest potential, particularly in personal life. Give yourself some time to develop deep affections and regards towards distant relations. Be very careful when trusting people with your secrets. You will discover that the situation is settled in the way you had intended if you are diplomatic but tough. After that, implement procedures to prevent the issue from occurring again. Make the most of the fact that you feel and look wonderful. As a result of the difficulties in your romantic life, you might be feeling down and discouraged. It's possible that the conflicts you had with your partner hurt your feelings.

Pisces Finance Today Your funds will be used today for travel-related costs. Although you have a strong desire to share your riches, you are concerned because these areas are currently increasing your spending at a significant rate.

Pisces Family Today Your home life may receive some positive news. You might have the opportunity to meet some old acquaintances. There will be sincere attempts to mend the relationship between siblings.

Pisces Career Today At work, things aren't going so well. You will need to use tact when dealing with challenging conditions at work. Problems will inevitably arise, but you have choice over how you respond to them.

Pisces Health Today Lower stress levels today will leave you feeling relieved. Your health is good and you look and feel wonderful. Thanks to your healthy lifestyle in general. The energy will be all about creating fitness and it gives you an opportunity to shine.

Pisces Love Life Today You'll be concerned with unfavorable ideas. Your goal to have a fulfilling love life with your partner cannot be satisfied by your partnership. Be very careful with your words or else you are going to hurt other people's sentiments.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lavender

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

