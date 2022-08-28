Pisces Daily Horoscope for August 28, 2022: Your health needs attention

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20) Pisceans’ flashing smile would work as the best antidote for a romantic partner’s unhappiness today. Committed partners find their feelings blossoming into something significant and deeper today, paving way for a happy future. If you're not careful at work, you can end up paying a heavy price for minor mistakes. Do not let up on making real efforts and giving your all to ensure that the correct things happen. Yoga and meditation would help in keeping in shape and mentally agile. A short trip with memorable experiences is the right thing for you and will help recharge you. You are likely to discover travel destinations that are unique and magical. It is a good day to make some property investments for your children as some lucrative deals may be headed your way. You find it a little difficult to change old habits, views and lifestyles. But constant efforts will help find success eventually. Time to keep an eye on individuals who could try to mislead you.

Pisces Finance Today Pisces native’s monetary position improves as pending payments get cleared. Taking help from an experienced colleague would enable you to invest wisely. You succeed in making some extra cash by playing your cards well.

Pisces Family Today A jubilant atmosphere at the family front awaits some Pisces natives today. A young family member may make a swift recovery from an illness bringing much-needed relief to you. Enjoying a picnic with the family will not only bring joy but also help in clearing misunderstandings.

Pisces Career Today You should exercise caution in your work life today. Numerous tasks may require your attention and time. A tiny issue at work could get complicated and end up costing you a lot of money, so pay attention to every detail.

Pisces Health Today Time to adopt holistic techniques to keep mind, body and soul in perfect balance and harmony. You may keep your mind at ease by avoiding little disagreements. You might want to start working out because it will help you stay fit and healthy

Pisces Love Life Today You enjoy the company of your partner by filling your heart with lovely thoughts and sharing your feelings with her or him. You may soon receive a nice answer from your long-term partner. To make your partner feel at ease, try to be confident and honest.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

