Pisces Daily Horoscope for December 23: An extraordinary day

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Unbelievable intuition! it is like Pisces are born with the sixth sense. They can easily pick up a person's true motives and intentions. Pisces may seem to be soft and sweet, but in real Pisces are highly strong and smart. Henceforth it is not a great idea to underestimate them as the saying goes, 'Do not judge a book with its cover'. Most of them witness a pull towards the spiritual and philosophical side of the world at some point in their life. Today your extreme loyalty towards your partner might pose problems; other aspects of your day seem to be extraordinary. Your overall day is going to be good with a great time with your colleagues strengthening your bond with them. Now let's head on to each aspect of the day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces Finance Today

Today, you may do well by focusing on the accumulation of wealth which might help you shield against forthcoming risks.

Pisces Family Today

You may have a cup of tea with your family while discussing the important discussion about your life. Your family may suggest you various options that may support you and also figure out the right decision.

Pisces Career Today

Professionals may have a great day, as you could be rewarded for your performance at your work! Good time to invest the time in your business model you were planning on, it certainly is a good time to improvise your business.

Pisces Health Today

Your mental health could be at stake today. Family chaos could hamper your peace of mind. People suffering from diabetes may get their blood sugar levels checked.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces Love Life Today

Today you may feel lonely and sad as your partner may not be able to understand your feelings. Do not feel bad about today, Pisces remember after a very dark night a very shiny day is about to arrive.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026