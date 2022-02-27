Pisces Daily Horoscope for February 27: Time for your career to rise

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

This is a favorable day and you can use your time and energy in completing all your pending tasks and achieving daily goals. No one can stop you from beating competitors or rivals as you have unbeatable force and positivity to deal with the business or work challenges.

Everything seems in sync today, but a property dispute may hamper your productivity and create a stressful aura. Try not to involve in this today and take legal help to resolve it in a friendly manner. If you want to refresh your mind and body, then plan a short or long trip to a beautiful place with friends or partner.

What lies further? Find out below

Pisces Finance Today

This is an average day on the financial front and people dealing in tour and travel may make the most of this wonderful day. Those who are planning to start new business, they may be lucky now.

Pisces Family Today

This is an average day on the family front. Give time to your loved ones to understand their needs. Your parents may need your advice in something important today.

Pisces Career Today

This is a favorable day on the professional front, you may be successful in whatever you take in hands. Salary hike or transfer is foreseen for government servants.

Pisces Health Today

This is a good day on the health front. Yoga and meditation may help you deal with anxiety. Athletes and sportsmen may get chance to show their caliber and become the source of inspiration for many people today.

Pisces Love Life Today

This is a good day on the love front and you may get a chance to see the worth of your partner. A romantic and passionate evening is on the cards. Newlyweds may plan to extend their family and take future decisions.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Electric Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026