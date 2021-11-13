Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pisces Daily Horoscope for November 13: Romance might come your way

Dear Pisces,those who are single, they may meet someone or have a great date.
Pisces, you are an emotionally sensitive person, meeting with an old friend and sharing old times may make you emotional.
Published on Nov 13, 2021
Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

 

Everything seems okay today. You need to be cautious while dealing with your new clients or signing any new contract. Some good investment opportunities may come your way, but avoid grabbing them in a hurry.  You should think about your options on the career front and then act accordingly. 

 

Leaving everything on destiny is not a good idea, you should act to take your business to the next level. Pisces, you are an emotionally sensitive person, meeting with an old friend and sharing old times may make you emotional.  This is a time when you may get good news on the home front. Some surprises are waiting on the love front

 

What else is there to unfold? Read ahead!

 

Pisces Finance Today

An unexpected gain is foreseen on the business front. Some of you may have to face payment delays or hurdles getting payment cleared from clients.  Some may start new business projects soon.

Pisces Family Today

This is an excellent day on the domestic front. You may make sure that all the needs of your kids or spouse get fulfilled. Some romantic moments are foreseen. 

Pisces Career Today

You may not be able to focus on your work and your approach towards a new project may not work as per your expectations. Some may be busy conducting seminars or meetings.

Pisces Health Today

You may be more health conscious and join a gym or a fitness program. Some may be in a good mood today and plan a trip with friends. You are advised to switch to a healthy diet in order to maintain physical well-being.

Pisces Love Life Today

You and your spouse may be busy with something and try to spend quality time with each other. It's a good idea to plan a romantic trip or dinner. Those who are single, they may meet someone or have a great date. 

 

Lucky Number:

Lucky Color: Cream

 

By: Manisha Koushik,  Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

 

 

