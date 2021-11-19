Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Pisces Daily Horoscope for November 19: An unpredictable family day
horoscope

Pisces Daily Horoscope for November 19: An unpredictable family day

  • Dear Pisces, you may gather courage to break all barriers and move ahead with positive energy.
Stick to your ambitions until you find success.
Stick to your ambitions until you find success.
Published on Nov 19, 2021 12:45 AM IST
Copy Link
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20) 

Today, everything may depend on your luck and decision-making abilities. You are likely to make exceptional progress in every walk of life. Your actions may directly impact your future. So plan wisely. Your consistency in the tasks that you undertake may bear rich fruits. A long, turbulent period of stress is likely to disappear with your continuous hard work and dedication. Keeping issues inside you and pretending to be tough may not work for you. Do not make harsh decisions before gathering all the information on the subject matter. You may gather courage to break all barriers and move ahead with positive energy. Stick to your ambitions until you find success. Buying a new house or piece of land may soon become a reality for some. 

Pisces Finance Today 

On the financial front, a substantial amount of money may pour in from foreign investments. Traders may gain handsome returns in the coming days. Money stuck in speculations is also likely to be recovered in the form of profits. 

Pisces Family Today 

Your domestic front may be quite unpredictable today. You might upset your family members with your harsh behaviour. However, situations are likely to improve soon as you make it up to your loved ones on a surprise vacation. 

Pisces Career Today 

You are likely to prosper on your professional front. Your seniors may be impressed with your way of working and sincerity. Even with influx of assignments, you are likely to perform well. Monetary benefits are foreseen. 

Pisces Health Today 

Your existing health problems may aggravate. Sleep deprivation could also give rise to mental stress. You may become irritable. Breathing exercises may calm you and yoga may help relieve stress. Dietary changes may also help stay fit. 

 

Pisces Love Life Today 

Your love life is likely to be somewhat upsetting today. Your partner may be appearing off mood which is likely to disturb the equation between both of you. Avoid taking things to heart or you may take some not so good decisions on the relationship front.

Lucky Number: 15 

Lucky Color: Cream 

 

By: Manisha Koushik,  Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun signs astrology pisces horoscope pisces + 2 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 19, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out