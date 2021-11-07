Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pisces Daily Horoscope for November 7: New financial gains are on the cards!

Dear Pisces, the day is likely to remain average. Small gains are on the cards from past investments. The day promises to be exciting for you on the domestic front.
Your destiny may be affected in a positive way due to your sincere efforts and you are likely to be pleased with the way your future is shaping up.
Published on Nov 07, 2021 12:24 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Today, luck is in your favour and you are likely to keep moving forward in life despite all the odds. You may experience your confidence returning, which may help you make quick and correct decisions. The day could be dramatic and there is likely to be a lot of action in your life today. It is likely to change the course of your future for the better. Your destiny may be affected in a positive way due to your sincere efforts and you are likely to be pleased with the way your future is shaping up. Novelty in your work may bring significant transformations, which is likely to support you in all your endeavours. Your outcomes may exceed your expectations.

Pisces Finance Today

On the economic front, the day is likely to remain average. You may avail monetary benefits from unexpected quarters, but your growing expenses might put you in a fix. Small gains are on the cards from past investments.

Pisces Family Today

Today, the day promises to be exciting for you on the domestic front. You may get to spend time in the company of your near and dear ones, which is likely to strengthen your ties. You may receive some good news towards the end of the day.

Pisces Career Today

On the professional front, you may be required to pay extra attention towards your subordinates or ignoring their work might put you in trouble. You are likely to be held accountable for their actions. You need to push your edges to succeed.

Pisces Health Today

Your health might not be a cause of concern today. You might incorporate healthy habits to stay in good shape. Jogging exercises may give you physical fitness while meditation and yoga are likely to strengthen your core.

Pisces Love Life Today

Your love life seems to be a bit challenging today. Complications and misunderstandings might affect your relations. Win your beloved’s trust back with your love and affection to make your ties stronger and long-lasting.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &amp; Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

