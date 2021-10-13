Pisces Daily Horoscope for Oct 13: A trip is on the cards!

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Pisces, there will be a visible shift in your luck and you will experience a substantial rise in your courage and resolve. This will give you the control to turn every situation in your favour. You will put your best foot forward with calculated steps that will bring you success. Your journey towards victory will be quite an adventurous and exciting one! You will work diligently towards achieving your goals and you will be rewarded for your attempt. You will invest your leisure time in pursuing creative activities, which will help you get away from the pressures of daily life. Your compassion will bring you in contact with people, with whom you will forge a lasting bond.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces Finance Today

You will have enough cash reserves to put into a profitable business venture. You are also likely to invest in an immovable asset. The additional capital you have accumulated will help you sail through financial problems with ease.

Pisces Family Today

You will spend time in the company of your children at home and pay more attention to the needs of your elders. This will bring accord to your relationships. You are likely to undertake a trip to a foreign country.

Pisces Career Today

Today, you are likely to be burdened by extra responsibilities on the professional front, which will keep you on your toes. Your stress levels are likely to increase. Take one step at a time to succeed at work.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces Health Today

With a fit body and sound mind, you are likely to achieve a lot on the health front today. Modifications in your diet therapy will start to show positive effects on your overall wellbeing.

Pisces Love Life Today

There are likely to be considerable improvements in your love life today. You will enjoy your romantic partner's support and you will get to spend quality time in each other's company at a quiet weekend getaway.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Beige

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874