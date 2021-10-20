Pisces Daily Horoscope for October 20: You deserve all the work praise

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You are emotional, considerate, sympathetic and a great listener. People look to you for support during their lows and you are always there to lend a listening ear. You tend to bend more towards spirituality and that helps you come out of miserable situations without harming your inner peace. You are quite a romantic and highly imaginative. You remain unfazed by distractions and it is not easy to pull you down. Today you will be receiving the fruit of your hard work. You are going to work hard and the awards you receive in return are going to be even greater. You could be meeting up with school friends or perhaps someone new at the office. Any out-of-the-box experience will be great for you.

Pisces Finance Today

You may be more specific to the service that experts would offer, and this may be a good approach for you. It is advised to get all the basics in place before signing any agreement or contract. It is suggested to stay up to date on all the happening of the real estate market.

Pisces Family Today

You will find family life good in terms of peace, happiness and positivity. You will get support from your family and your relationship with your parents will also improve. You will get the opportunity to taste new delicacies at home.

Pisces Career Today

The general environment at work is pleasant, and your positive energy is contributing to this by spreading it around. You have good communication skills, and people are treating you with the decency that you deserve.

Pisces Health Today

You need to have a check on your health today. Try to bond with the people around you if you are not thinking sound. This will help you calm your nerves.

Pisces Love Life Today

This day marks a turning point in your relationship. It is necessary to balance your own desires and self-respect when dealing with your partner. Give lover some time if they need their space.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026