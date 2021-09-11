Pisces Daily Horoscope for Sep 11: Say no to unnecessary expenses

Pisces

People born under this sign are selfless and sensitive, but can be escapist and secretive as well. Your negative traits are much in evidence today, especially where family is concerned. But this will in no way spoil your day, which remains favorable.

Pisces Finance Today

If you say yes to too many unnecessary expenses, then you might be disappointed with your savings. Planning for unexpected expenses is the best way to manage your money; do this by putting a part of your salary into your emergency fund every month. This is an auspicious day for investing in gold or property.

Pisces Family Today

Keeping up with the farce of feeling positive will, sooner or later, land you in a bigger emotional and metal mess, so don’t be afraid to show how you really feel. Someone who has become a constant source of worry may keep you mentally tensed. Parents may not allow a youngster to have a night out with friends.

Pisces Career Today

There is no stopping you on the professional front. Your senior at work will appreciate the efforts you are putting in to improve your skills. Those working from home will get appreciated for their dedication and spending extra hours at work. Clearing a competitive exam is indicated for some.

Pisces Health Today

You will need to keep up your efforts to keep in shape, otherwise there will be no way to stop you from reaching a point of no return! Some of you are likely to change your diet to a western one that is currently trending worldwide. Connoisseurs of good food are in for a treat today.

Pisces Love Life Today

Let your partner know that you appreciate having him/ her around by giving occasional surprises. The strongest relationships are usually the ones that have been given the time to flourish, so learn something from it. The love we give away is the only love we keep.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874