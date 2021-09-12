Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pisces Daily Horoscope for Sep 12: Choose your words attentively
horoscope

Pisces Daily Horoscope for Sep 12: Choose your words attentively

Dear Pisces, communicate openly and honestly and stay confident. Remember that your individual frame of reference does not focus on everything. Try to learn from your mistakes.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 12:40 AM IST
Protagonists can easily move away from the subject and hurt personally and unnecessarily.

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Fortunately, the results of highly intense conversations with you are probably completely positive. Protagonists can easily move away from the subject and hurt personally and unnecessarily. If you see such a degeneration of dialogue, adopt a passive role, or you'll get offended or even anger other people with what you remark.

Pisces Finance Today

You will locate the appropriate route out of your purchases. Regardless of what you're doing, your assets will win. Positive results, of course will be there, so stay confident on the approach that you are taking. It will be good to buy something to make you feel comfortable.

Pisces Family Today

Choose your words attentively. You tend to do precisely the same, please some individuals, and enjoy for a long time. Revive your diplomatic talents, even though you find it tough. Communicating openly and honestly increases people's understanding. Your family is on your side, so stay confident.

Pisces Career Today

Remember that your individual frame of reference does not focus on everything. Do not let others agitate you and be more reserved to voice your ideas; else you merely exasperate those with whom you work. Don't let your answers upset you. Try to learn from your mistakes.

RELATED STORIES

Pisces Health Today

Your wellness is something you cannot ignore. Be aware of your shortcomings, listen and pay heed to your body. Even if your body may be tired, you will feel completely revived when you take some much needed rest and relaxation.

Pisces Love Life Today

You can prevent some troubles if you only ask your love what he/she desires. Tell your lover that you care for him/her. Heading to the spa is one of the preferred ways to stay connected. Apart from this, planning a dinner is an ideal approach to obtain new energy.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Topics
horoscope pisces astrology horoscope sun sign
