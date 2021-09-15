Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pisces Daily Horoscope for Sept 15: Expect good times in wealth

Dear Pisces, today's prediction says that You need to have a clearer and practical perspective of the world and ponder on more concerning issues. Might get a chance for a small trip with closed ones.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 12:24 AM IST
Pisces are adept at persuading the heart alongside the mind, so enjoying a fulfilling and well-rounded life is a foregone conclusion today.

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20) 

 

Whether it is personal or professional front, lots of growth and positivity will there in your life. The day brings a burst of unexpected news, further encouraging personal improvement. Pisces are adept at persuading the heart alongside the mind, so enjoying a fulfilling and well-rounded life is a foregone conclusion today. Your good sense and imaginative powers will work for you and open new vista of success and accomplishment. Being overly sensitive in nature, it can be difficult for some of you to assert their own will.You need to have a clearer and practical perspective of the world and ponder on more concerning issues. You should avoid investing in a dead property for a quick profit. There is a likely hood of a small trip with your near and dear ones. 

 

Pisces Finance Today 

 

The stars indicate a good time for you in terms of wealth. Any investment made in the past can also benefit you at this time.This also looks to be the right time for you to pay back your loans.

 

Pisces Career Today 

 

You continue to perform well on the professional front and a raise or increment can be expected by some. Your faith in your abilities will boost your confidence, making you accomplish even the most difficult task with ease at work.

 

Pisces Family Today 

 

Avoid being moody of whimsical with loved ones as this may disturb the happy harmony of the house. You may have to reset your hectic schedule to spend quality time with your family members.

Pisces Health Today 

 

Health issues troubling some are likely to be addressed successfully as you nip the ailment in the bud.  Exercise, meditation, yoga should occupy prominent place in your to-do list today.

 

Pisces Love Life Today 

 

You may find you are drawn emotionally to someone, an old friend or an acquaintance you may have recently met. You must fulfillyour promises made to your spouse, as it will add a new spark to your marital ties. Get set to enjoy some cozy togetherness.

 

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour:Maroon

 

