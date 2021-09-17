Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pisces Daily Horoscope for Sept 17: You deserve a break

Dear Pisces, today's prediction says that a shift away from logical thought towards intuitive 'faith' will result in success. Today, a short break can clear your head on returning to work.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 12:45 AM IST
A short break may assist you in returning to work with a clear head.

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You are on the verge of missing a deadline and are considering delegating some responsibilities. A short break may assist you in returning to work with a clear head. Whether you like it or not, your anxiety may lead you to seek solutions that you really require right now. A shift away from logical thought and toward intuitive 'faith' will result in success. To put it another way, stop second-guessing yourself and just go with the flow.

Pisces Finance Today

During business transactions, several unexpected things may arise. However, since your goals and ideas are clear, you will reach your destination. This can be really motivating for you to enhance your standards.However, do not rush. Try to maintain the pace. Keep your cool and things will turn more favourable.

Pisces Family Today

Personal relationships will go as planned. You will find yourself in a favourable circumstance that will enhance your energy. Smaller confrontations and disagreements appear to be pre-programmed. Maintain your composure, deal with the chaos in a calm manner and things will improve.

Pisces Career Today

It is critical to have a level mind. The problems you face appear to be insurmountable. Do not rule out the idea of doing something completely different. Accept advice and assistance from coworkers or anyone who have experience with your position calmly. You will be required to show greater adaptability than usual.

Pisces Health Today

It does not have to be a resort package if you are looking to improve your health. A hot bath, relaxing music, and a nice book would suffice. It is time to put your health first and learn to measure the benefits of healthy options against the risks of overeating or indulging in smoking and drinking.

Pisces Love Life Today

When you feel pushed by your partner, you react with a fast temper. This will, sooner or later, result in a major fight. Fortunately, there are methods to avoid unneeded arguments: go play your favorite sport or plan an evening together. The joy of appreciating each other will undoubtedly help to balance some of your anxieties.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma 

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com 

Url: www.askmanisha.comwww.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

