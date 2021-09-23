Pisces Daily Horoscope For Sept 23: It’s a lucky day

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Today, your hopes and dreams have the potential to manifest as a tangible reality as long as you pull them out of your imagination and make efforts to connect with the right people. Pisceans inherent kindness and creative approach make your professional and personal relationship long-lasting and strong. There is a chance to meet someone who may help you out of your current situation. There are strong indications that you are likely to be financially and emotionally independent today. You will do well to keep your rigid ways in check and try to take the moderate path in all spheres of life. You are likely to succeed in finding the dream home you have been searching for a long time.

Pisces Finance Today

Your luck turns for the better today and some of you can expect a financial windfall to come your way unexpectedly. You'll need to look at your past finances in order to increase your income, cash flow, and balance.

Pisces Family Today

You may have to face some resentment of your relatives and close friends as you fail to make time for them. Handling the issue with understanding and patience is advised. Remain alert against elements trying to tarnish your social standing, as neglect could prove costly.

Pisces Career Today

Keep your wits about yourself today, as your wavering focus may harm your career interests. Avoid being a volunteer for a new job or task at work unless you are sure about completing it on time.

Pisces Health Today

Chances of coming back in shape look bright for those on the heavier side with exercise and healthy diet. Expert guidance coupled with your dedicated efforts will take you on the path of total fitness soon.

Pisces Love Life Today

The day for Pisceans will be full of wonder and intrigue as you will feel an emotional connect with someone who has taken an instant liking to you. Enjoy the attention showered upon you! Efforts to bring back spark in your stagnant love life will succeed well beyond expectations, bringing much excitement and thrill.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Lemon

