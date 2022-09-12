Pisces Daily Horoscope for September 12, 2022: Advised to spend time with family

PISCES(Feb 20-Mar 20) This is a moderate day; you should be cautious on the home front. A property dispute may cause mental stress. You are advised to spend time with family members and discuss the issue. You may find a solution of a particular issue with the help of third party. It’s a normal day on the financial front, some issues are foreseen in business activities. Avoid taking any major business or investment decision in haste today.

Some may perform well and get an award of excellence for their contribution on the professional front. Appreciation, award and applause from seniors may keep you motivated and boost your self-confidence. Healthwise, its an excellent day. There are chances of getting calls from old friends. Married couples and love birds may have a good day.

What else is there to know about the day? Know more:

Pisces Finance Today: This is a moderate day. You may execute your plans to earn via multiple income sources. If you are planning to buy a property, then try to avoid any kind of investment in property or real estate.

Pisces Family Today: It’s not a favorable day, so be cautious. Interference of outsider in family matter may upset you. Differences and misunderstanding between family members may disturb peace of your mind. A property dispute may need to be resolved as soon as possible.

Pisces Career Today: This is an excellent day on the work front. Those who have been planning to switch jobs, they may find ample of opportunities. Day is productive in terms of business and career.

Pisces Health Today: Your good health may keep you energetic and happy all day long. It can be easy for you to strike a perfect balance between work and personal life. Your mind may be filled with good thoughts, hope, love, and faith. A powerful mind may also ensure good mental health.

Pisces Love Life Today: This is a good day on the love front. There are chances of finding your soulmate. Online portals may prove helpful in finding person of your dream.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Sea Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

