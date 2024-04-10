 Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, April 10, 2024 predicts good health | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, April 10, 2024 predicts good health

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 10, 2024 12:11 AM IST

Read Pisces daily horoscope for April 10, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Enjoy good health today.

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, fall in love today and also handle existing relationship issues

Fall in love today and also handle existing relationship issues diligently to make the day better. Professional success is backed by good wealth & health today.

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, April 10,2024: Keep arguments out of the love life.
Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, April 10,2024: Keep arguments out of the love life.

Keep arguments out of the love life. Your official performance will be good and you may also consider smart monetary decisions. Enjoy good health today.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

A coworker will express the feeling and you may accept it. A long night drive is a good option to make a call on the marriage. Your parents may approve of the relationship. Look for opportunities to resolve the existing issues in the love life. Some married females may go back to an old lover which can be dangerous. Those who are married may have a happy day and can even consider having a baby today.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Avoid arguments with the seniors at the workplace. Take up a new task that will be challenging but will also give opportunity to prove your caliber. Your innovative ideas at team sessions will have takers today. Some IT professionals as well as media personas will handle cases with utmost emergency. Students planning to go abroad for higher studies will have positive news. Those who are into arts, music, acting, and politics will see positive developments today.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Look for opportunities to smartly invest in stock, trade, and speculative business. Some Pisces natives will buy gold or even electronic appliances for the home. A sibling or a relative will ask for financial aid in the first half of the day which you cannot refuse. Today is good to plan a vacation as your financial status permits that. The second part of the day is also good for buying a car.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

You are fortunate today as no serious medical ailment is visible today. However, ensure you take proper medication. Pregnant women should avoid adventurous games. Children should be careful while playing. Headache, body pain, digestion issues, and viral fever will be common among Pisces natives today. Ensure you maintain physical fitness through exercise or yoga. There will be official pressure and start the day with meditation to face it calmly.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

