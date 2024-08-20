Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, August 20, 2024 predicts new responsibilities

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, No task is impossible for you Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, August 20, 2024. As the stars of romance are stronger today, express the feeling to get a positive response.

Talk freely to your crush to express your feelings. Consider taking up new roles at work which also pave the way for career growth. Handle wealth carefully today.

Be sincere in the relationship and spend more time together today. Handle all professional challenges with a positive attitude. Financially you are good. No major medical issue will also hurt the day.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Embrace new love today. Single Pisces natives will meet a new person while traveling, at work, classroom, or at a family function. As the stars of romance are stronger today, express the feeling to get a positive response. If there are any issues in the relationship, maintain a low profile to avoid new clashes. Provide personal space to the lover and do not impose your concepts on the lover. You may also meet an ex-flame which will bring back the happiness in the life.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Be open to criticism and also show the willingness to take up new responsibilities. Some additional tasks will help you overcome the previous mistakes and will also help you gain a berth in the good book of management. Avoid arguments at the workplace and give innovative suggestions at meetings. Think ‘out-of-the-box’ and your concepts will have takers in the team. IT, healthcare, media, hospitality, and automobile professionals can expect a change in role. Entrepreneurs will be fortunate to sign new deals that may also bring prosperity in the future.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in and you will be in a condition to help a needy sibling or relative. Some Pisces natives will inherit a part of the family property. Female entrepreneurs will see good returns while you may also consider investments in the stock market and speculative business. This is also a good day to divide the wealth among the children. Some females will require spending for a celebration at the office.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issue will hurt you. Maintain a balance between office and personal life. Be careful while driving at night. Some seniors will have pain at joints and it is good to consult a doctor. Today is also good to start a yoga session or join a gym.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)