Tue, Oct 28, 2025
Pisces Horoscope Today for October 28, 2025: Brush up on the technical skills as you may need them to impress clients

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Oct 28, 2025 04:11 am IST

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today: Entrepreneurs may face issues from authorities, but they should be diplomatically handled today.

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in fair game

Keep the lover happy and consider the challenges at work to prove your diligence today. Prosperity permits good investments in speculative business as well.

Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be ready to embrace love today. Professional life will also be good. Both wealth and health will be at your side.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Be creative in romance and also spend more time together. You may spend more time together, where you both may share emotions. However, avoid discussing old, unpleasant issues in the relationship and do not open up the healed wounds. Some females will receive proposals from persons whom they have known for a long time, and this can make decision-making a complex affair. Married females may seriously consider going the family way.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Your attitude is crucial at team sessions. Brush up on the technical skills as you may need them to impress clients today. Team leaders and managers should not hesitate to implement innovative ideas, as the results will be positive. However, it is important not to get into arguments in the office, especially with superiors. Entrepreneurs may face issues from authorities, but they should be diplomatically handled today. Students looking for admission to foreign universities will have good news.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will come in. This will help you make smart investments. You may try your luck in the stock market. The second part of the day is good for resolving a monetary issue with a friend. Some females will inherit a part of the family property. You may consider buying jewelry today and electronic appliances. Some businessmen will succeed in signing new financial deals that will help take the trade to new territories.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Doing yoga and some light exercises in the morning would be very beneficial as it gives energy to the body and helps keep health problems at bay. You may even consider quitting tobacco today. Pregnant girls need to be careful while riding a two-wheeler or boarding a bus. Children should be careful when playing outdoors, as there is a chance of injury due to carelessness.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
