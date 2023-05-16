Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2023 predicts a break-up

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByDr J.N Pandey
May 16, 2023 09:48 PM IST

Read Pisces daily horoscope for May 17 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Avoid verbal fights today as words once out cannot be taken back.

Daily horoscope prediction says, be valiant and belligerent today

Being patient in a relationship will resolve many issues today. Professionally, you have a good day but no major financial decisions should be made today.

Despite the issues in the love life, you can be happy by being calm and patient. Say no to arguments both at home and office. Your professional life will be good but no financial decisions should be made today.

Health will also be fine.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Avoid verbal fights today as words once out cannot be taken back. Be patient in the relationship and handle issues with a mature attitude. Your lover may pick up a fight but it is good to avoid it. Always handle things calmly as the horoscope even predicts a breakup today. Those who are happy in the relationship can talk with their parents about marriage. Females may get pregnant and hence need to be careful while spending time with their partners.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Authors may get a work published and media persons will be in the limelight today. Lawyers, judges, policepersons, and government officials will be able to deliver every assigned task today. There can be gossip about you at the office but do not let anything affect your work. A new partnership will help an entrepreneur grow the business. Those of you who have been working closely in self-employment are likely to enjoy the gains thoroughly today.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Do not take any crucial financial decisions today. Stay away from lending big amounts to relatives or friends as you may not receive them back sooner. You may be able to repay the loan today and investing in mutual funds is a good option for investment. Do not spend on luxury today but consider investments, especially in property.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Start the day with lighter exercise. Yoga and meditation are also good ways to control mental health. Today, your physical health will take a hit. Those who have a cardiac history may be unwell, especially in the second half. Urinary infection, allergies, or oral health may keep minors away from school. Female Pisces natives need to be careful about pain in joints, breathing issues, and migraine.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

Dr J.N Pandey

Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology.

