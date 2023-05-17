All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 17, 2023(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Creating a healthy environment will help you remain fit. A profitable day is foreseen for jewelers or those dealing in gold. A business trip is likely to prove fruitful, as you achieve what you had set out for. The helpful nature of a relative is likely to ease your job. Travelling as a group to somewhere exciting is on the cards, but may prove fatiguing. A new acquisition can distract you from something important.

Love Focus: Your romantic moves will be fully reciprocated by your partner.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Red

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

De-stressing techniques will do wonders. Problem about finances will be resolved. Business persons can expect increased profits. Someone’s arrival is likely to brighten up the home front. Setting out on a vacation with family is foreseen and will be loads of fun. A new acquisition can put you in the exclusive club. Steady progress on the academic front will give you added confidence to do better.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to enjoy an exclusive time with lover.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour : White

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A change in eating habits is required to remain energetic. A helping hand from those financially well off is likely. Listening to someone’s advice on the professional front will be in your interest. Setting up the house may take priority over other things today. Driving off to some exotic destination cannot be ruled out. Feeling paranoid about a property deal may not be without basis, so remain alert.

Love Focus: Newlyweds can expect a time of their lives, as love overwhelms them.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour : Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You will feel on top of the world as far as health is concerned. Money will come in as word about your skills gets around. Whatever you have in mind, you will manage to implement it at work. Much respect and adulation are in store for some on the family front. Plans to travel to someplace exotic will get to see the light of day. Time to get serious about a property-related issue.

Love Focus: Romance will be farthest from your mind today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour : Grey

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Those out of shape may resolve to take up the path to fitness. You are about to seize an opportunity to enhance your earning. You will manage to complete all unfinished tasks on the work front. You will find immense satisfaction in spending time with family. Planning an outing together with family is on the cards and will be exciting. Your apprehensions regarding a property owned by you are likely to prove baseless.

Love Focus: Your love life appears to cool down a bit.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour : Yellow

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Health remains excellent as you turn health conscious. You will be able to manage your finances commendably. Some award or recognition is in store for those in the fields of science and medicine. You can be at your creative best in setting up the house. Those searching for suitable accommodation may find luck shining on them. A property may become a bone of contention with someone close.

Love Focus: Trying times are predicted for a long-term relationship.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour : Cream

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Changed routine may not be to your liking, but it may prove beneficial in the long run. Don’t start anything new at work, as chances of facing hurdles look bright. Ignore sane advice at your peril. A lucrative deal will be clinched despite tough competition. A new mode of conveyance is set to ease your commuting problems. Someone’s arrival at home may cause much excitement.

Love Focus: Romantic life remains most exciting through togetherness.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour : Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A new dietary option will nurture you to health. Good returns are on the anvil for those thinking of taking up a franchise. A change of job may not work out well for you, so reconsider it. Celebrating an event or someone’s success cannot be ruled out. It will be a good idea to confide in parents rather to get correct guidance. Giving a helping hand to someone in need will be much appreciated.

Love Focus: You may feel romantic today, so lay out a candlelight dinner for the one you love!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour : Purple

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Even moderate exercises will help you achieve fitness. Professionally, your ideas will be much appreciated. You are likely to enjoy spending time with family today. If you are travelling for a specific purpose, you will achieve what you have set out for. You will do well to keep your cards close to chest regarding a property matter.

Love Focus: Your independent ways can put a strain on romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour : Saffron

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Steps taken on the health front will benefit. You will find ways of boosting your bank balance. Fortunes are set to rise for those in trade and business. You may plan a trip out of town for something urgent in the coming days. Property will give good returns. Steady progress on the academic front will give you added confidence to do better. You may get involved in arranging something on the family front.

Love Focus: A seemingly perfect matrimonial match may need a relook.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour : Red

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Adhering to a set diet will be good for health. Those worried about their financial situation can rest easy. You may save a good amount through bargain sales today. Calm prevails at home and you are likely to have a lot of time on your hands. An out-of-town vacation will prove most rejuvenating. Those aiming for a roof over their head will manage to raise the loan for buying property.

Love Focus: There seems to be an outside chance of love at first sight happening for some!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour : Magenta

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will manage to deal with a skin problem or allergy troubling you for long. Some of you can start preparing for the summer by buying summer products. This is the time to consolidate your gains at work. You will need to remain sensitive to the moods of spouse or a family elder. Life is likely to get a bit hectic, but it will be enjoyable all the same. You are likely to fare well on the professional or academic front.

Love Focus: Positive indications on the romantic front will delight you no end!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour : Orange

