Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2023 predicts new responsibilities at work life

Be optimistic in your relationship and you’ll see the changes. Prove your mettle at work. You’ll have opportunities to excel in your career. Both finance and health will be good today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

You need to be positive and this will be visible in your relationship. Be optimistic and always keep a smile ready for the lover. Your day will be packed with fun and love. The partner will be curious to know about you and share their dreams. Plan the future life. There can be minor differences in opinion but nothing will be serious. Your relationship will also get the approval of elders at home. Married Libra natives may plan the expansion of the family.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Your office life will be free from hassles and mostly packed with happiness. Your responsibilities will make you stronger. New roles will be assigned to you. Your skills need to be sharpened today as more opportunities will come to prove your mettle. Students will be happy to clear papers and job seekers will get interviews lined up. You may also crack an interview without much difficulty today. Businessmen can launch new ventures and partnerships. However, learn the new market before you launch something.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

You are fortunate today as no serious financial issue will trouble you. There can be minor issues such as delay in receiving funds which may impact an entrepreneur but normally things would be good. You may invest in multiple options including mutual funds, stock market, speculative business, and property. You may also inherit an ancestral property through the spouse. Today is also good to buy a car.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Your professional and personal life will be balanced. Stay healthy by reducing the intake of oil and grease. Ensure your plate has more veggies and fruits along with nuts. Some females may develop kidney-related infections today and consult a doctor whenever necessary. Children may complain about throat pain, dental issues, and viral fever which may lead to missing the class.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

