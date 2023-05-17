Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2023 predicts worrisome health

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2023 predicts worrisome health

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 17, 2023 12:02 AM IST

Read Gemini daily horoscope for May 16, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Your love life may have issues but they will be resolved amicably.

Daily Horoscope Predictions says, a valiant soldier, you won’t give up in life

Resolve all love issues today. The daily horoscope for May 17 2023 predicts a tight schedule at office. Both finance and health will be fine for you today.

Your love life may have issues but they will be resolved amicably. Prove your mettle at the office as you may get many opportunities. Financially, you are strong today but take care of your health.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Be more patient in your relationship today. There can be ego-related issues and you need to be more accommodating today to avoid clashes. Always give personal space to your partner and do not impose your opinion. This will make the relationship stronger. You may meet your ex-partner today and the chances of rekindling the past life are high. However, married Gemini natives must stay away from this as it may impact married life.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Accountants, bankers, salespersons, mechanics, architects, automobile experts, statisticians, copywriters, and animators will have a tough day with tight deadlines. You may need to run against the flow to accomplish the tasks before the day ends. Some clients may not be happy with the performance and you may be required to talk on behalf of the team. Prove your communication skills here. Today is not good to put down the papers. In case you are planning to quit, wait for a few more days, till things get settled down.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

Your financial status will be good today. No serious money issue will trouble you. However, a relative or sibling would need a medical emergency and you must provide financial assistance. However, ensure you get back the money whenever required. Though financially you would be good, refrain from taking decisions related to stocks and speculative business.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Those who have heart-related issues must be careful. Oral health can also be a concern today. Whenever you feel uneasiness, do not hesitate to call up a doctor. Keep a distance from oily, greasy food as that can also lead to more obesity. You may also quit tobacco and alcohol today for a better and healthy future. Those who are into adventure sports are advised to be careful.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

