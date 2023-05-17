Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2023 predicts good news at health

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2023 predicts good news at health

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 17, 2023 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for May 17, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Financially you will be safer and your health will be good today.

Daily Horoscope Predictions says, be cool even at violent times

The accurate Virgo daily horoscope calls for unconditional love today. Your office life will see no major issues and both money and health will be positive.

Virgo Horoscope for Today, May 17, 2023: The accurate Virgo daily horoscope calls for unconditional love today.
Virgo Horoscope for Today, May 17, 2023: The accurate Virgo daily horoscope calls for unconditional love today.

Resolve all issues in a relationship for a happy love life. Be vigilant about office politics but you will excel in your job. Financially you will be safer and your health will be good today.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Be passionate and express love unconditionally. Your attitude will reflect in the relationship. Always be caring and ensure no friction will derail the relationship. Give proper space to the partner and do not be judgmental. Be realistic and never enforce your vision and opinions on the partner. Married people should go for a romantic dinner or must plan a vacation this weekend. Your parents will be supportive and this will further strengthen the bonding.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

No serious hiccup is visible today in the career horoscope. Some coworkers may not digest your success and may complain against you. But nothing will stop your career growth. Your opinions at the meeting will be valued and your suggestions will work out to the company’s benefit. Authors may get a work published today and healthcare professionals may succeed in delivering an unexpected task, which was quite challenging.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Your financial statement will be good today. Wealth will pour in from different sources and you may utilize this to buy a house, property, or a vehicle. You may send money for personal happiness but ensure it is not spent on unnecessary things and saving is also crucial in the long run. Take the help of a financial planner for better money management.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

No serious medical ailment is visible today. However, you need to take care while driving or while taking part in adventure sports. Female Virgos may develop gynecological issues which may impact the office life. Male Virgos may suffer from digestion or throat issues today. You also need to drink plenty of water and must stay away from alcohol. Those who are suffering from hypertension may need to be extra careful.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Topics
sun signs astrology horoscope today horoscope virgo virgo + 3 more
sun signs astrology horoscope today horoscope virgo virgo + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out