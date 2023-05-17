Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2023 predicts turbulence at work life

Daily Horoscope Predictions says, no challenge will stop you Fall in love today and get the approval of your parents. Problems at the office may trouble you. Both finance and health are positive. Read to know more about today. Taurus Horoscope for Today May 17 May 2023: ﻿Fall in love today and get the approval of your parents.

Single Taurus will find love once again and this will turn your life. At the office, troubles exist and you may become a victim of office politics. However, finance and health are on your side.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

You may find someone interesting, especially in the second half of the day. The feeling of love will change your life forever. You may meet the person at the office, elevator, market, office function, evening party, or while traveling. Though you may be keen to express your feeling, wait for a day or two as you need to know the person before taking the final call on the relationship. Lovers can consider taking the relationship to the next level. Your parents may approve of the relationship. Married couples should avoid outside opinions and instead must have proper discussions to the romance alive.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

You may become a victim of office politics today. Be careful about your coworkers as some people may conspire against you. There will be opportunities to show your potential but some people with vested interests may hamper the chances today. However, you can express your opinions at team meetings and the concepts may be approved by the management. Females holding senior positions at the office may need to be extra vigilant as some employees under you can try emotionally influencing you for personal interests.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Money is not an issue today as Taurus natives will receive wealth from different sources. Even a previous investment may bring in a good return, enhancing the financial situation. You may be tempted to invest more today but remember that today is not auspicious to make large-scale investments. There are indications that you can recover your old dues and may win disputes related to land ownership.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Your health will be good today. But some senior Taurus natives may complain about breathing issues or sleeplessness which may require medical attention. There can also be issues associated with the lungs and kidneys today. Children need to be careful as minor bruises may happen while playing.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

